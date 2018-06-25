The Spotlight: Quiet Slang

× Expand Photo by Charlie Lowe James Alex

Earnestness is difficult to pull off in any genre of music, but especially rock. Rock stars are rock stars because they exude disaffected coolness, ironic detachment, and the aura of just-not-giving-a-fuck. It’s even worse in the age of the internet, when showing genuine emotion and vulnerability can often lead to ridicule.

But James Alex, the frontman of Beach Slang, can pull off earnestness like a goddamn master. Since 2015, Beach Slang has released two full-lengths and a handful of EPs that deliver Replacements-esque bursts of punk yearning, nostalgia, heartbreak and joy. Although Alex is now in his 40s, he’s very good at distilling the complicated emotions of being young and an outcast.

This year, Alex put out an album under the name Quiet Slang, titled Everything Matters but No One is Listening. The concept strips Beach Slang songs of their distortion, replacing it with a piano and strings section—basically, turning punk pretty. It’s a ballsy move for someone who previously had the benefit of hiding his vulnerability behind volume, and there are times when it feels maybe just a little too precious, a little too emo. But for the most part, it’s gorgeous. Only those with darkest hearts will not be touched by the orchestrated version of my favorite Beach Slang song, “Dirty Cigarettes.” Bring someone whose hand you can hold during this show, and maybe an extra pack of tissues.

Quiet Slang play Friday, June 29 at Soda Bar.