The Spotlight: Raffi

× Expand Raffi

When my friends started having kids a couple years ago, I briefly explored the Rockabye Baby! series of albums thinking they’d be good gifts. What hip, new parents wouldn’t want a baby-friendly cover version of Radiohead? I wondered. But after a couple minutes into listening, I was disgusted and turned it off. What kind of pandering shit is this? Babies don’t care about Thom Yorke’s genius! It sounded like an exploitative money-grab aimed at parents who worry that their kids aren’t hip.

But you know what’s really hip for kids to listen to? Fucking Raffi.

The Canadian singer and activist has created so many iconic children’s songs that in 1992, The Washington Post dubbed him “the most popular children’s singer of the English speaking world.” With hits like “Baby Beluga,” “Down By The Bay” and “Bananaphone,” it’s a wonder why anyone would even step up to him. Seriously, you can’t fuck with lyrics like “Did you ever see llamas eating their pajamas?”

And guess what? In the year of our lord, 2019, Raffi is pissed. Well, as pissed as a kind-hearted, beloved songwriter can be. He recently put out Motivational Songs, which features a lot of songs about climate-change awareness and being kind to one another. It’s never too early for kids to learn selflessness, compassion and any types of lessons that will steer them away from wearing a MAGA hat in the future.

Raffi plays April 27 at the Balboa Theater.