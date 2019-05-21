The Spotlight: Refused and The Hives

× Expand Photo courtesy of Epitaph Records Refused

There’s nary a hardcore kid—or any self-respecting punk, for that matter—who doesn’t cite Refused’s The Shape of Punk to Come as one of the most influential albums of all time. I remember being a teen and first hearing the transition from jazz to hardcore back to jazz in “The Deadly Rhythm” and thinking, this changes everything. The 1998 album was jaw-dropping, unprecedented and far more ambitious than any of the other punk I was listening to at the time.

However, with age comes wisdom, which isn’t to say that The Shape of Punk to Come doesn’t deserve its reputation—only that it’s easier to see the seams now. For instance, I can’t be the only one to think that perhaps the band maybe reached too far while trying to stretch the boundaries of punk (those techno breakdowns sound incredibly silly today). And what I thought was ambition now sounds a little closer to indulgence. Let’s also not forget the basic Socialism 101 diatribes sprinkled throughout the lyrics.

But... goddamn, the album still fucking rules. Even if the album isn’t as smart as it pretends to be, there will never be songs as fierce as “New Noise” or “The Shape of Punk to Come.” I’ve seen them live twice since they reunited in 2012 and when they perform the classics, it's earth-shattering.

I’m also a fan of The Hives, who crank up the hubris to levels that would be annoying if they also weren’t so good live.

Refused and The Hives play Wednesday, May 29 at The Observatory.