The Spotlight: Shy Girls, Shy Boys

Every now and again, the stars align and something strange happens. An unexpected phenomenon, so bizarre and random, that scientists rush to their respective labs to study the mystery.

Such is the case this week when we realized that, on the same night (Thursday, May 16), two very different bands from two very different cities were playing at two different clubs. The catch in this instance was their names: one is called Shy Girls and the other is named Shy Boys.

How did this happen? A glitch in the concert-booking matrix? And how are we to know which type of shyness to choose? Boy shyness? Girl shyness? Luckily, we’re here to help readers navigate this strange scientific anomaly.

Shy Girls is a one-man R&B project fronted by Portland musician Dan Vidmar. Fans of synthy soul acts such as Rhye and Cigarettes After Sex will likely find Shy Girls’ sexy “Trivial Motion” to be perfect for a summer make-out session, while “Watercolor Dreams” sounds like something The Weeknd may have produced.

Kansas City quintet Shy Boys more than live up to their name. Their sophomore album, Bell House, is filled with relaxing vocal harmonies performed over short bursts of slacker-pop a la Belle and Sebastian. One need look no further than the rainy-day jam “No Fun” for proof of their melodic melancholy.

But which one should readers go see on May 16? Shy Girls? Shy Boys? Sexy sadness or sad sexiness? The answer, we’re afraid, is in the stars.