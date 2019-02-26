The Spotlight: Silent

× Expand Silent

One thing about about Mexican musicians: they do sentimentality well. That’s not to imply that music that comes out of Mexico can’t be happy, but from traditional modes such as ranchera and mariachi, to singers like Juan Gabriel and Luis Miguel, Mexican lyricism seems to almost always veer toward a goth outlook on life.

Vice once called Mexicali band Silent the city’s “great goth hope” and I won’t dispute that distinction. Their 2016 album, A Century of Abuse, was filled with dread and woe, complete with frontman Jung Sing bellowing out Peter Murphy-like serenades and banshee-like wails. Musically, the foursome leaned toward a more post-punk sound, mostly with an emphasis on the punk. If readers need a good kick in the teeth, just check out the video for the single “Self,” with it’s driving, distorted guitars and Andrea Varela’s unrelenting drumming.

After seeing them play Black Box in Tijuana back in 2017, I was hooked. And as much as I loved the aggressiveness on A Century of Abuse, I’m thoroughly enjoying their new single “Prayers for Rain,” which takes a page from more dulcet and dark bands such as The Cure and Sisters of Mercy. I’m very much looking forward to hearing more new material at their show here.

Silent play Thursday, Feb. 28 at Blonde.