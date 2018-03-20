The Spotlight: Sir Mix-A-Lot

× Expand Sir Mix-A-Lot

I was roughly six or seven when Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” hit the radio—arguably the best age to be alive when that song came out. I was too young to pick up on the conflicting body positivity and objectification, and I wasn’t anywhere close to understanding the overt sexuality of the song. All I could think was: Someone finally made a song about butts. To a young lad, there were few things funnier than a butt. Twenty-six years later, they’re still funny!

It’s easy to overlook the impact that Sir Mix-A-Lot has played on modern culture. Although he never achieved that sort of status again, he has kept himself busy with bizarre, yet cool left-field projects. Like, remember his collaboration with Mudhoney for the Judgment Night soundtrack? Or providing a voice for the super-dark and hilarious cartoon, Bojack Horseman? Or even releasing a one-off single on YouTube (“Carz”) two decades after his heyday and still garnering over a million views. (Turns out, dude likes cars almost as much as he likes butts).

And let’s not forget Nicki Minaj’s megahit “Anaconda,” which sampled “Baby Got Back” and was released the the same year that Kim Kardashian “broke the internet” with her ass and J-Lo put out “Booty” with Iggy Azalea.

That’s not to say that the more current RenASSance (sorry) was built solely on Sir Mix-A-Lot’s song, but(t) it’s a theory that I could get behind.

Sir Mix-A-Lot plays Saturday, March 24 at Music Box.