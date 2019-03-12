The Spotlight: T. Hardy Morris

× Expand Photo by Alec Stanley T. Hardy Morris

Rock is a tricky business. For every act that breaks through, there are hundreds of thousands of bands and artists that fade away into obscurity. Athens, Georgia band Dead Confederate garnered quite a lot of buzz back in the mid-’00s off the strength of their debut LP, Wrecking Ball, which featured the blistering single “The Rat.” Sounding like a country-fried version of Nirvana in their prime, the song got some radio play and garnered the group a solid fanbase, but the band just didn’t seem to take off the way a lot of people expected.

Looking back, there’s hardly any doubt that Dead Confederate’s mix of grungy Southern rock was made all the more visceral thanks to frontman T. Hardy Morris’ explosive wails. It’s a beautiful thing that Morris didn’t quit the biz and has since released three solo albums that show off his true artistic range. More recently, Morris released the masterful Dude, the Obscure (a clever nod to the Thomas Hardy novel, Jude, the Obscure), a hauntingly tender reflection on life, regret and moving forward. Musically, the heavy guitars of Dead Confederate are gone and replaced with a neo-psychedelic folk sound that doesn’t overwhelm Morris’ plaintive lyrics.

It’s unfair to call this a second chance for T. Hardy Morris at making it big. Judging by his new songs, one gets the sense he’s already over such notions of rock stardom. And his music is all the better for it.

T. Hardy Morris plays Wednesday, March 20 at Music Box.