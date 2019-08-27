The Spotlight: '90s-palooza

@combseth

As someone who grew up in the ’90s, I can’t help but wonder what it would have been like if I had something like Twitter to express myself in those days. Hmmm…

July 9, 1997

I wish we had the technology to watch any music video we wanted to whenever we wanted. Then again, I’d probably just watch the video for Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” over and over. Helena Christensen… SCHWING!!

May 8, 1999

I was kinda late to the party, but I hate how Throwing Muses broke up just after I discovered them. “Limbo” is Kristin Hersh at her best. Guess I’ll have to wait a few decades before they reunite. (¬_¬)

Dec. 27, 1998

Just read an interview with Billy Corgan where he pretty much said “Adore” is the worst Smashing Pumpkins album. I don’t know. I feel like that record will age well. “Mellon Collie” still sucks though.

March 2, 1999

THAT NEW ROOTS RECORD!!! Those guys are the truth! They’ll never sell out.

Dec. 18, 1999

Just moved to San Diego and was listening to the new Korn album at City College parking lot and some dude named Jordan came over and was like, “Is that the new Korn album?” and I was like, “Fuck yeah, dude,” and we just rocked out for a while.

Nov. 4, 2000

Just saw the video for a song called “E.I” by some rapper named Nelly. The chorus on that song is sooooo catchy. It’s like “Andele, andele, manny, E.I. E.I. Uh-oh! What’s happening now?” Who’s Manny? Whatever. This guy is going to be a legend.

