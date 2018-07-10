The Spotlight: The Fixx

× Expand Photo courtesy of thefixx / Flickr The Fixx

My dad was—and still is—a huge ’80s music fan. When I was young, our Sundays were defined by new wave hits blasting out of our family’s soundsystem while we did chores. The Valley Girl soundtrack and Rhino Records’ Just Can’t Get Enough compilations were all pretty much on repeat. His love of the genre rubbed off on me, and it wasn’t long before his favorites became my favorites.

However, there was one song on those compilations that stood out from the other hits: The Fixx’s “Red Skies.” To young ears infatuated with bubbly hits like “Video Killed the Radio Star” and “I Melt With You,” The Fixx presented something darker, something post-apocalyptic. Frankly, it was a little scary. It sounded dangerous. And I was intrigued.

Later, when I learned more about history, nuclear scares, worldly tensions, Reaganism and all the other things that permeated throughout the '80s, I fell in love with The Fixx’s dark visions. In fact, realized just how sad and dark all ‘80s music is (if you think “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” isn’t a sad song at heart, just listen to the Chromatics cover, which strips it down to its melody).

And then, in 2009, I watched a horror movie called The House of the Devil, which used The Fixx’s biggest hit, “One Thing Leads to Another,” in a nail-bitingly tense scene. That movie ended up being one of my favorite horror films of the past 10 years, and it reminded me that The Fixx’s music still sounds a little dangerous, and packs a subversive punch.

The Fixx play on Wednesday, July 18 at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps’ Green Flash Concert series.