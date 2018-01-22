The Spotlight: The Killers

× Expand The Killers

Fourteen years after The Killers blew their load on the popular, Hot Fuss—an album almost too catchy for its own good—one might wonder how the Vegas foursome is even still a band. They’re certainly not without fans, but the ‘80s synth-revival of the mid-aughts is long gone, and so is the legion that turned Hot Fuss into such a phenomenon.

But while fairweather fans are still getting down to “Mr. Brightside,” The Killers have sneakily become one of the most fascinating bands in popular music. That’s not to say that everything they’ve produced has been good, but they’re definitely batting for the rafters with each successive album.

Ever since 2006’s Sam’s Town, The Killers have been on a Quixote-like quest to produce the biggest anthems, but they also possess a certain insecurity that keeps them from achieving Springsteen-level fist-pumpers. And it’s those attempts at excess which make The Killers so compelling—the band not only suffers from a perpetual identity crisis, but seems to relish in it, and that’s a lot more interesting than most bands on the radio.

Take, for example, 2012’s Battle Born, which seemed like a Meat Loaf record that kept the anthems but traded the Loaf’s hedonistic bravura for anxiety. Their most recent album, Wonderful Wonderful, feels like a reimagining of Hot Fuss but filtered through the dark and sad aspects of fame.

I mean, hell, they still got soul (but they’re still not soldiers), but it’s just a little more complicated than we initially thought.

The Killers play Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Valley View Casino Center