The Spotlight: The Offspring and 311

× Expand Photo by Sam Jones The Offspring

It was inevitable. We hoped that it wouldn’t happen. Crossed our fingers. Prayed. But in our heart of hearts, we knew that it was bound to happen: The Offspring and 311 are touring together.

And as if the union of these two regionally-beloved bands wasn’t bad enough, they had to kick sand in our eyes with the announcement that they had covered each other’s hits! Offspring recently covered 311’s “Down” and 311 covered Offspring’s “Self Esteem.” And yes, both versions are far, far worse than we could imagine.

But it’s not always been this way—we haven’t always cringed in horror at the mention of either of these bands. In fact, CityBeat has a very complicated love/hate relationship with both The Offspring and 311, and perhaps our frustration comes from a slight place of admiration.

Take 311, for example. It’s hard to think of a landlocked band (Nebraska, y’all!) that has exploited those chill Southern Californian vibes as well as they have. That’s annoying, but there’s no denying how good “Down” sounded when we first heard it. Our former music editor Peter Holslin once wrote how—despite our general attitude toward 311—everyone has a “Down” moment. It’s a sentiment that still holds true.

And The Offspring... well, The Offspring will always have Smash, one of the greatest pop-punk records of all time. Front to back, it is more vicious than anything Green Day or Rancid were putting out during the mid ’90s punk explosion. Plus, frontman Dexter Holland is the founder of Gringo Bandito, a very, eh, adequate hot sauce, and that’s probably more than what you’ve done with your life.

Offspring and 311 play Sunday, July 29 at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre