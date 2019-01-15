The Spotlight: The Posies

× Expand Photo by Dot Pierson The Posies

Don’t let anyone ever tell you that music doesn’t save lives.

Like many teenagers, there was a point when I was young where I was severely depressed and even contemplated suicide. And when we’re young, an affirming song is sometimes all we have to let us know we’re not alone.

Such was the case with The Posies’ song, “Coming Right Along.” Originally released on the band’s 1993 album, Frosting on the Beater, I didn’t hear the song until it appeared on the soundtrack to the 1995 film, The Basketball Diaries, a biopic about poet and punk musician Jim Carroll and his struggles with drugs and his sexuality as a teenager.

I don’t really remember any of the other songs from that soundtrack aside from “Coming Right Along,” with it’s brooding chorus of “Please be strong/You don’t know it, but you’re coming right along.” Something about it just hit me and probably gave me the strength at the time to get through another tough day. I did like a few of their other songs (“Dream All Day” likely being their most popular single), but they were just one of those fantastic power-pop bands that got lost in the grunge shuffle of the ’90s and didn’t receive the attention they deserved.

Still, The Posies have a devoted following and the core duo (Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow) are doing an acoustic tour in celebration of the group’s 30th anniversary. Such an intimate show would be a perfect way to hear that beautiful anthem of my youth and be happy that I came right along after all.

The Posies play Monday, Jan. 21 at Soda Bar.