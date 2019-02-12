The Spotlight: The Three Tremors

Full disclosure: we never, ever run a flyer as a photo for an article. If people want their flyer in the paper, run an ad. It’s just not professional and if we’re anything here at CityBeat, it’s professional.

But seriously, look at this flyer. It’s pretty much the most metal flyer we’ve ever seen. Let’s just table the fact that it’s for a group called The Three Tremors, a play on the ’90s opera supergroup The Three Tenors. So that’s just awesome in itself, but check out that metal AF font! The dystopian landscape and The Matrix-meets-WWE outfits! The explosion and the piles of demon-chud corpses littered at their feet! Why is Tim “Ripper” Owens’ sword glowing?! He has the voice of a hell bent-for-leather angel, but could he truly be wielding some heaven-sent blade as well?

But really though, this is a pretty cool show. It features three old-school metal singers (Ripper, along with Sean Peck and Harry Conklin) combining forces like some kind of heavy metal Voltron. Audiences will surely hear hits from bands such as Cage, DeathDealer, Judas Priest, Jag Panzer and more throughout the night. We cannot guarantee nor confirm the appearance of any demon-chuds, but if there are any, these guys have it handled.

The Three Tremors play Saturday, Feb. 16 at Brick by Brick.