The Spotlight: Titus Andronicus

× Expand Photo by Ray Conception Titus Andronicus

Whether you like their music or not, Titus Andronicus’ singer Patrick Stickles is one of the most interesting guys in rock music, and for the past decade he’s used his band as a vehicle to lay bare his tumultuous life. His songwriting style is incredibly—almost cringingly—confessional, but his openness about depression, anxiety, his eating disorder and a multitude of other things that make him miserable is more genuine than what most punks are trying to peddle these days.

Stickles has also made a career out of messing with fan expectations. After the success of Titus Andronicus’ bombastic, layered 2010 epic The Monitor, they backpedaled with their lo-fi Local Business, which wasn’t without its charm, but The Monitor’s closing track “The Battle of Hampton Roads” is perhaps the most scathing and perfect critique of our culture. Then, they rebounded with a double-album masterpiece The Most Lamentable Tragedy—which turned their rage, craft and songwriting up to 11—only to follow that up with and album of slow piano ballads (2018’s A Productive Cough).

As a fan, it can get a little old to endure the whiplash of Stickles’ whims, but it’s rare to see a musician who DGAF quite like him, and whose only aim seems to be creating honest art. Plus, their newest album An Obelisk is a somewhat return to form for people who just want to rock out to scruffy-voiced punk. Catch them on this tour before their next album ends up containing only mandolins or something like that.

Titus Andronicus plays Friday, September 27th at Soda Bar