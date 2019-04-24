The Spotlight: TLC

× Expand Chilli and T-Boz of TLC

Nearly 13 years ago, I was working at a sledding resort in Park City, Utah. This was one of those fancy places where tourists didn’t have to do any hiking. Instead, they were pulled up the mountain by a rope tow while they sat on inner tubes. It was my job to connect their tubes to a rope tow.

One day, TLC’s Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas visited the resort with a couple of friends. Because we had two parallel rope tows that ran simultaneously, we often had guests who would try to synchronize their ascent with a buddy on the corresponding tow. This way, they could chat or throw snowballs at each other on the way up. When Chilli got to the front of the line, she asked me to wait for her friend on the other tow so they could ride up at the same time.

One middle-aged gentleman a few people down the line did not like this. He hated that these women were briefly preventing his sledding fun.

“You’re holding up the line!” he yelled. It was classic, uppity white guy behavior. Chilli didn’t seem bothered. She actually kind of laughed at it and then I hooked her on the tow and she was off.

However, only a second later, I realized that this dude was the epitome of a scrub—a guy described in TLC’s “No Scrubs” who will “get no love” from me.

Get a load of that scrub, I thought. I regret every day I didn’t actually say it. It was life serving me an ally-oop and I fumbled.

Anyway, don’t be a scrub. Go see TLC.

TLC play at the Pechanga Theatre at Pechange Resort & Casino in Temecula on Saturday, April 27.