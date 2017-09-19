The Spotlight: U2

× Expand Photo by Anton Corbijn

It’s easy to hate on U2. First off, they’re like a living PR machine that sometimes makes records—even Arcade Fire doesn’t come close to their commercialized pretension. What other band would have the audacity to sneak an album onto everybody’s iTunes, as U2 did in 2014 with their album Songs of Innocence? And what’s the deal with The Edge [said in extreme Jerry Seinfeld voice]? Not even a real name. Don’t even get me started on Bono, a man who bathes in a pool of his own cult of personality.

But.

U2 also made The Joshua Tree, a rock album that reaches for sublime, shimmering and daunting heights and touches them. It practically defined my childhood, and it remains a rare album that me and my dad can bond over. You can’t fuck with The Joshua Tree, and given that this year marks its 30th anniversary, U2 are performing its entirety. And yes, U2 did great stuff before The Joshua Tree, and have done some pretty rad stuff since, but that album is a high-water mark in all music history. So, despite the many, many lemons of U2’s career (remember when Bono literally stepped out of a giant lemon and even wrote a song called “Lemon”?), we’ll always have The Joshua Tree.

U2 plays Saturday, September 22 at Qualcomm Stadium.