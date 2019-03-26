The Spotlight: Wavves

× Expand Wavves

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since San Diego band Wavves broke huge. I remember sitting in my stark, Fight Club-esque apartment in Brooklyn, reading the Pitchfork review of their debut, Wavvves (which they had awarded a coveted “Best New Music”), and thinking, “What the fuck?”

Not that I thought it was bad music per se—I just didn’t see what the big deal was. Mind you, this was 2009 and hipster irony was at its peak. It was impossible to tell if anything was bad-good, good-good, so-bad-it’s-good or whatever. For music connoisseurs, Pitchfork loomed over everything with the power to make or break a band based on a little decimal-pointed score. We all hated it and yet we all subscribed to it.

So after reading their glowing review of Wavvves, and trying to reconcile that with the fact that I simply didn’t get the appeal, I felt there was something wrong with me.

Over the years, however, I’ve become a better music consumer—listening with more of my heart and less of my head. I’ve come to realize that Wavves are really fun. King of the Beach, the follow-up to Wavvves, is a steller album no matter how you look at it, and perfectly captures the warmed-over, bored vibes of living in Southern California. Plus, the band has ripped live every time I’ve seen them, so there’s no reason not to celebrate with them at, naturally, a SoCal beer festival.

Wavves plays Saturday, March 30 at Ballast Point Brewing Co.’s Made in San Diego Block Party with The Donkeys, Mrs. Magician and The Schizophonics.