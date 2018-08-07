The Spotlight: Weezer

What more can be said about Weezer that hasn’t been said? Yes, I count myself among the large school of petulant hipsters who felt personally attacked when Rivers Cuomo ditched his vulnerable, intriguingly unlikeable songwriting in favor of stupid rip-offs (“Beverly Hills” is a nadir of 2000s-play radio, in my opinion). I can still put on Pinkerton and love the hell out of it, and constantly wonder what happened? But all those complaints are drops in an ocean of music opinions.

And let’s not forget that not everything post-Pinkerton has been absolute dreck. Their green album had some bonafied gems. And 2016’s white album nearly felt like a return to the poppy longing and insecurity of their first album.

However, I draw the line at their recent cover of Toto’s “Africa.” Supposedly, the song was prompted by a fan’s social media campaign to get the band to cover the iconic, sonically-perfect ’80s hit. The campaign became so popular that Weezer did it, and now it’s their biggest hit in years.

Now, I don’t hate fun, but it annoys me when artists cave in to fandom. We see it all the time in pop culture: Marvel and Star Wars films are so attuned to audience desires that when the films stray from expectations (e.g. portraying Luke Skywalker as a dick or focusing on women characters), people boycott, sign petitions and generally shit their diapers. Fans shouldn’t be entitled to the work of artists—it just sets a dumb and stupid precedent. But I digress.

Anyway, Weezer will undoubtedly play “Africa,” which sucks, but they’ll probably also play a lot of their good stuff, too.

Weezer plays with Pixies on Saturday, Aug. 11 at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre