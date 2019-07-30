The Spotlight: "Weird Al" Yankovic

× Expand Photo by Tim Ellis / Flickr commons "Weird Al" Yankovic

One of my most cherished memories is of road trips with my stepfather. Being that he was an avid outdoorsman, this often meant we were traveling to remote places that didn’t have a lot of radio reception. This was long before smartphone Bluetooth pairing and CD players became standard in automobiles. This often meant my stepdad and I were stuck listening to a few cassette tapes in the hours between destinations.

One of those tapes was “Weird Al” Yankovic’s soundtrack to his one-and-only movie venture, UHF. For those who haven’t seen UHF, I’m not going to recommend it, but I loved it as a kid. And the soundtrack? Pure gold to a 10-year-old. His standard parody hijinks were there. Dire Straights’ “Money for Nothing” was now about The Beverly Hillbillies. I tried SPAM for the first time on one of these road trips simply because I was obsessed with the song of the same name (a parody of R.E.M.’s “Stand”). But UHF was actually one of Yankovic’s more original albums and my stepdad and I guffawed over silly songs such as “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota” and “Generic Blues.”

There were other tapes in my stepdad’s Chevy Blazer and I owned other Yankovic albums before and after, but none were as special to me as UHF. To this day, I still hope to see that giant ball of twine (yes, it actually exists) and I often wonder whether the SPAM in a musubi roll tastes just a little bit better to me because “Weird Al” loved that mystery meat so much.

“Weird Al” Yankovic plays Aug. 4 at the San Diego Civic Theatre.