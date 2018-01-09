The Spotlight: Wolf Parade

× Expand Photo by Shane McCauley Wolf Parade

Indie rock from the aughts has not aged well. I mean, it’s certainly not as cringe-worthy as what came before it (we can all agree that the bleach-tipped, soul patch’d “rock” that ravaged alternative radio after grunge was the worst era of music, right?), but listening to hyped-up blog bands now just feels empty: The production is too lo-fi, the drums sound weak and the hipster coolness prevents anyone from sounding too excited.

But unlike Clap Your Hands Say Yeah or Animal Collective, I’ll still listen to Wolf Parade. The Canadian four-piece won my heart in 2005 with their debut, Apologies to the Queen Mary—a record that felt like a thinking person’s alternative to Modest Mouse. It was a distinctive and bright record, anchored by the two frontmen’s recognizable quirks—Spencer Krug’s eccentric yodeling and Dan Boeckner’s removed coolness. “I’ll Believe in Anything” is still one of my favorite songs of the decade.

I loved them even more when they released their darker follow-up, At Mount Zoomer because it was a difficult record that seemed strengthened by the vocal and lyrical tension between the two singers. The 12-minute closing track “Kissing the Beehive”—which features Krug and Boeckner trading off vocal duties—is the highlight of Wolf Parade’s catalog, in my opinion.

2010’s Expo ‘86 was a fine—nay, good!—album, but by then, we all felt burned by the precariousness of blog bands, and the eccentricities of Wolf Parade and its ilk began to feel gimmicky. And it still does, to an extent. Cry Cry Cry, the album Wolf Parade put out this year, has yet to plant its flag in my ears, and I’ve given that album many chances. Still, when the chorus to “I’ll Believe in Anything” hits, it’s easy to get caught up wondering why bands don’t sound like this anymore.

Wolf Parade plays Tuesday, January 23 at The Observatory North Park