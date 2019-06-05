The Spotlight: Worriers

× Expand Photo by Andrew Bisdale Worriers

It always sounds a little cheesy when someone says “the kids are alright.” I just imagine some content boomer congratulating themselves for remembering a Who song title while recusing themselves from the damage inflicted by their generation on “the kids,” who are working hard to fix it.

But in the case of Worriers, the kids are definitely all right.

Not to say that Worriers are snotty, young punks. Rather, they’re working within the confines of pop-punk—a genre that generally appeals to “the kids”—to shine a light on sexism and gender in thoughtful, nonreductive ways. Namely, Worriers strive to make punk a safer place for all people, regardless of their identity. And even though that’s a value the punk genre has espoused since its inception, anyone who’s been to a punk show knows that it’s mostly the white, shirtless dudes in the pit who benefit.

In addition to their positive message, Worriers are catchy as hell. Artist, writer and non-binary advocate Lauren Denitzio crafts tight, fierce melodies with a voice that’s somewhere between Natalie Merchant and Eleanor Friedberger. Each song feels simultaneously assured, nervous and excited, like a caffeine high without the comedown. Worriers’ 2015 album Imaginary Life (produced by Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace) was one of my favorites of that year, and their follow-up, 2017’s Survival Pop, is similarly infectious.

Also, arrive early to catch Le Saboteur, who are my favorite San Diego punk band these days.

Worriers play Thursday, June 13 at Tower Bar.