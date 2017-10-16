The Spotlight: Ye Scallywag!

× Expand The Vandals

Last year, when 91X announced Ye Scallywag!, its inaugural punk music and craft beer festival, it sounded like an absolute shitshow. Beer festivals are already spectacles of sweaty, red-faced dudes stumbling around, but then add some loud and fast music? No thanks. It sounded like one puke away from Riotsville, U.S.A.

But then I went and—you know what?—it turned out to be really fun. The crowd of older punks didn’t treat it like an all-you-can-drink buffet as is often the case with so many beer fests. What’s more, the bands killed it.

This year’s Ye Scallywag! features bands that’ll please anyone who was raised listening to Fat Music for Fat People and Punk-O-Rama compilations. Here’s a little rundown of the bands that are playing:

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes are essentially a novelty band that does covers, but NOFX’s Fat Mike plays in it, so I guess that makes it legit. Right?

Lagwagon does the sort of by-the-book punk that I call “the Fat sound,” due to the fact they sounded like all the bands that were signed to Fat Wreck Chords in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s: Fast, clean and melodic.

The Vandals are fucking hilarious. I saw them a couple months ago, and they’re still wild. I’m not ashamed to say I pumped my fist to the “DIARRHEA!” chant when they played “Live Fast, Diarrhea.”

The Adolescents are punk rock royalty. Bow down.

Pennywise are headlining, and they’re reliably decent. All they need to do is play “Bro Hymn” and I’ll be happy.

Strung Out and Western Settings are also playing, but I’m not as familiar with them. But after getting nice and sloshed, it won’t really matter.

Ye Scallywag! goes down on Oct. 21 at Waterfront Park. scallywagsd.comf