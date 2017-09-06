The Spotlight: Goo Goo Dolls

× Expand Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls could have been great. Well, that’s a little unfair to say, because they are great, at least in a cringe-inducing way. Their album Dizzy Up the Girl pretty much defined the innocuous, adult-oriented rock sound of the late ‘90s, and it’s hard to find a drunken bro who won’t bawl his way through a sing-along of the Buffalo-bred band’s superhit, “Iris.”

But before “Iris” (and John Rzeznik’s feathered and moussed hair), Goo Goo Dolls seemed prime to be the next Replacements. On the first three albums, their sound was wildly different from what would later hit big on the radio: instead of plinking mandolins and pursed-lip acoustic strumming, they played trashy punk with pop undertones. Hell, you could even compare the Goos' blue-collar origins to the ‘Mats’ Minneapolis. And just try listening to bassist Robby Takac’s vocals on early songs and try not to think that Lawrence Arms singer Brendan Kelly ripped him off somehow.

But there’s no sense in dwelling on the past, especially when their radio hits were pop gems in their own right (“Here is Gone,” “Slide,” etc.). And even though Goo Goo Dolls will be remembered as the band your mom turned up in the car, there’s still joy in knowing that underneath all the schmaltz, they have punk rock hearts.

Goo Goo Dolls play Tuesday, September 12 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.