Neighborhood Watch: Chula Vista

With just more than 52 square miles of land, Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County and the seventh in the state. In a rough translation, Chula Vista means “beautiful view” as named by Spanish colonists, but the area’s origins trace back to the Yuman-speaking people of 3000 B.C. and was later populated by the Kumeyaay tribe. However, it was both World Wars that most affected the city’s development, beginning with a kelp processing plant that produced an alternative to gunpowder. This was followed by the nation’s most prosperous lemon orchards that funded Chula Vista through the Great Depression, and finally the arrival of Rohr Aircraft Corporation before Pearl Harbor was bombed. All three provided a surge of jobs, but as the industries shifted, the servicemen and women remained.

Now, this South Bay city has a largely Latino, family-driven demographic that’s witnessing an upswing in community involvement. The Third Avenue Village Association, the South Bay Craft Beer Business Guild and other local organizations are shaping western Chula Vista into a destination by introducing craft breweries and revitalizing the marina area. Heading east, homeowners turned off by San Diego’s inflated housing prices are piling into the Eastlake, Otay Ranch and Rolling Hills neighborhoods. Chula Vista is known for large-scale attractions like the Olympic Training Center, the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre and the Living Coast Discovery Center, but mom and pop businesses and hole-in-the wall restaurants are at its core. Despite its evolution, local mainstays persist, such as family-owned La Bella Pizza, the no-frills taqueria Tacos El Gordo and even a mountainous salt factory dating back to 1971. With city plans for increased cultural arts, a revitalized bayfront and a new university, Chula Vista residents seem, to be welcoming the city’s transitional phase.

THE CORNER

Third Avenue and F Street pinpoints the center of the Downtown Chula Vista business strip, the latest addition in the city’s revamping process. Outwards from the intersection, a torta shop, multiple hair salons and the Village Plaza crowd the tree-lined avenue while locals and students of the trade school, UEI college, rush to the bus stops.

COLORFUL CHARACTERS

Luanne Hulsizer - Executive Director of the Third Avenue Association

“We came down and walked Third Avenue and I just fell in love. I thought, there’s so much potential here,” said Luanne Hulsizer, executive director of the Third Avenue Village Association. The organization’s focus is to create a more pedestrian-friendly, lively neighborhood in Chula Vista, subsequently driving up property values and increasing community pride. Hulsizer’s personal vision for the Third Avenue district of Chula Vista seeks to push entrepreneurship forward while still honoring a small-town ambiance. “There has been an infusion of new property owners and investors who are creating excitement,” she said. “I think some of the established businesses are catching on, and they’ll be able to ride the wave that’s being created by a new era of investors.” Hulsizer said one property owner, who has been in the area for 30 years, asked her whether the excitement will actually continue this time. “It’s definitely happening, and that’s a benefit for everyone,” she responded. Hulsizer’s main goal is “more feet on the street.” And to do that, she and the Third Avenue Village Association are turning their attention to the craft beer industry. “There’s evidence in places like North Park, South Park, Hillcrest. When craft beer comes in, everything follows.”

Gonzalo Quintero - General Manager of La Bella Pizza Garden

“We always tell people that when they come here, they’re eating memories because that’s a big part of it—the smells of the restaurant and the tastes of the restaurant and the conversation,” says La Bella Pizza Garden General Manager Gonzalo Quintero, although he’s known to most locals as Dr. Q. New Yorkers Tony and Kitty Roso started the pizza joint back in 1955. Since then, the restaurant and family have expanded simultaneously, including when Quintero married the Rosos’ granddaughter, Stephanie. “Eloise, our daughter, is a fourth generation Sicilian, and I hope she makes pizza too someday,” Quintero says. La Bella Pizza (373 Third Ave.) more recently became a local leader in the craft beer scene too, thanks to Quintero. Though many in the community told him that Chula Vista’s Latino population would only support Mexican lagers or light beers, he was determined to feature new microbreweries each month. The revolving tap list’s popularity soared to the extent where he’s now helping craft brewers set up shop in Chula Vista. Quintero says it wouldn’t have been possible without symbiotic support. “Part of why we and other businesses in our community have found success is because if the community is behind you, they’re behind you 110 percent.”

Susan Johnson - Head of South Bayfront Artists and South Bayfront Sailing Association

From an octagonal kiosk overlooking the Chula Vista marina, Susan Johnson operates two nonprofits—South Bayfront Artists and South Bayfront Sailing Association. Both are dedicated to the upkeep of the marina’s quality of life, where she lived aboard a ship for ten years. Together with her husband, she instructs boating courses and first aid classes, but also keeps an eye on the Bill of Rights, a 136-foot boat modeled after an 1856 cargo vessel. “Its purpose was education, teaching people how to sail, the history of sailing and how to work together as a crew. To maintain this, you have to build a community.” Since moving to the marina in 1990, she’s seen Chula Vista’s sense of community ebb and flow. During the 2000s, she said it became a place where kids went to school and people came home from work, but that the work itself, plus shopping and activities, were found elsewhere. That’s when she turned to local politics, becoming former City Councilmember Pamela Bensoussan’s top aid for six years. Johnson said she couldn’t let Chula Vista’s sense of community fall to the wayside. “It doesn’t really matter what happens in the country or in the world as long as your community is strong and you have the seeds to rebuild what might be destroyed.”

× Expand Rails on rails

SALT OF THE EARTH

Because I’m a basic bro who’s also lived in dorms at one point in his life, Chula Vista’s South Bay Salt Works instantly brings to mind the movie Scarface. Looking upon the white mountains of salt, it’s hard not to think of Tony Montana shoving his face in a ridiculously large pile of cocaine before meeting his untimely end.

But that’s where the comparisons stop. It’s unlikely South Bay Salt Works will ever go out in a similar blaze of glory. In fact, it’s the second oldest company in San Diego County, behind The San Diego Union-Tribune.

During a recent visit, I strike up a conversation with an employee, Dave, who’s been working for Salt Works for over 15 years. Dave, humble and knowledgeable, gives me a crash course in salt. He tells me the salt they produce is used mainly for industrial purposes (salting roads, water softeners, etc.). Dave says that Salt Works produces nearly 80,000 pounds of salt per “harvest.”

“But it isn’t anywhere what they do at The Great Salt Lake,” Dave says, and I love his subtle animosity toward Big Salt.

Dave tells me that it’s perfectly edible (“it’s just got dirt in it, nothing that’ll kill you”), so after he leaves, I lick my finger and use it to pick up some salt that’s drifted through the fence. It tastes pure. Uncut. The good shit.

ANARCHY IN THE SOUTH BAY

n the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, punk sent anarchic shockwaves from several key epicenters: London, New York City and Los Angeles, specifically. Chula Vista is rarely discussed in the history of punk, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t warrant a mention, specifically because it was the home of local legends The Zeros. The group formed in 1976 and quickly were handed the tag “the Mexican Ramones,” which the band didn’t care for. The Zeros—whose members included Javier Escovedo and Robert Lopez (aka El Vez)—had a raw sound with catchy guitar leads and sing-along choruses, and shared the stage with other old-school heroes such as The Germs and The Weirdos.

The Zeros were just the first phase of what became a long legacy of punk rock in Chula Vista. In the 1990s, metalcore band Unbroken emerged with a much heavier and more confrontational sound, and were recognized by Alternative Press as one of “23 Bands That Shaped Punk.” That band’s Rob Moran and fellow Chula Vista native Sal Gallegos also played in hardcore supergroup Some Girls. And today, that D.I.Y. punk spirit lives on in Chula Vista through bands like noise-pop group Of Ennui and surf rock outfit T. Rexico. The sound may always continue to evolve, but as long as South Bay kids keep picking up guitars, Chula Vista punk will stay alive.

FROM ONE TO DRUNK

Where to drink on a scale from relaxed (0) to raucous (10)

MEXICAN FOOD MECCA

Look, if readers want to get some authentic tacos and tortas, they should head 15 minutes south. Really, go experience Mexico. Life is better and culturally richer when we travel. But when I need something slightly closer, Chula Vista has the best Mexican grub this side of the border. I realize this is a potentially controversial statement, but the existence of my beloved Tacos El Gordo is exhibit A, B and C. Here are a few places readers should seek out in lieu of ever eating a fried chicken Doritos Chalupa or whatever fast food fuckery is trending.

Tacos El Gordo (689 H Street): Just off Interstate 5, Tacos El Gordo is consistently packed for a reason. There’s no fried fish tacos (sorry, gringos and güeros) and skip the safe carne asada tacos. Try the Tijuana-style lengua (beef tongue) and adobada (spiced pork, sliced off a vertical rotisserie) tacos to get an idea why converts are so excited that Gordo is soon opening a spot in the Gaslamp.

Plazas (1550 Broadway): I know a few locals that claim this unassuming spot has the best menudo (aka pozole, aka tripe soup, aka best hangover cure) in all of San Diego. That’s a bold proclamation, but I recently became addicted to the Caldo de Pollo (chicken soup, best with lots of lime juice). I also tried the Camarónes a la Diabla burrito, but took a friend’s advice and ordered it with a bunch of sour cream to, as she eloquently put it, “save your butthole.” Good call.

Roberto’s (444 Broadway): Despite some eyebrow-raising Yelp reviews, Chula Vista locals line up at this place after last call. The 24-hour spot is greasy, grimy and I liked the fact that they used cotija cheese on the carne asada fries.

Other recommendations: Anything on the breakfast menu at El Huevo Estrellado, shrimp cocktails at El Dorado and tortas at El Gallito.

× Expand Tacos El Gordo

