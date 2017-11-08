Neighborhood Watch: City Heights

× Expand Photos by Torrey Bailey unless otherwise noted Ismahan Abdullahi at Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans

City Heights wasn’t always City Heights. In the early 1900s, the expansive neighborhood was its own municipality called East San Diego, until it was dubbed a failed city. The city of San Diego reclaimed and revived it as City Heights, and from the ‘30s through the ‘50s, the neighborhood thrived. El Cajon Boulevard was a happening strip, lit up by neon signs and the headlights of classic Cadillacs and Chevys. Long-time residents remember when President John F. Kennedy drove down the street in 1963. But with the rise of Mission Valley and Downtown, City Heights’ activity dulled.

Within the last several decades, the neighborhood revitalized as a safe space for refugees. The first wave arrived after the Vietnam War, followed by Somali immigrants in the ‘90s and, most recently, people fleeing war-torn Syria. Such an amalgamation of cultures has produced a remarkable diversity in population, as well as cuisine. City Heights offers some of San Diego’s best phở via Little Saigon, as well as Ethiopian food and other international cuisines at restaurants that offered immigrants the opportunity to start small businesses.

“The community’s diversity is being celebrated rather than remaining overlooked and divided,” says Beryl Forman of the El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association. “With that, it is becoming a safer, more connected community that is touted as a global model for embracing people’s differences and building a more peaceful society.”

City Heights is also home to historic watering holes and music venues, as well as vintage stores and unexpected plots of nature, all while maintaining a truly urban and international setting.

COLORFUL CHARACTERS

Mike Whaley - Owner of Pack Ratt Records and Junk

“Records were the first thing I ever collected,” says Pack Ratt Records and Junk (4746 El Cajon Blvd.) owner Mikey Whaley, better known as Mikey Ratt. “That and Hang Ten t-shirts. We would go to thrift stores and not hope to find one, but hope to have enough money to buy all of them.” His collections, which also include racing stripe jackets, skateboards, Devo memorabilia, surf trunks and more, are a testament to his infatuation with both surf and punk culture. Raised in La Mesa, he would skate to El Cajon Boulevard, into Hillcrest, over to Ocean Beach and back. “I’m a product of my upbringing in San Diego and seeing all these cool little places that disappeared,” Ratt says of the record shops and comic book stores he would skate past. His dream is to open a museum dedicated to lowbrow San Diego art and lifestyle spanning the ‘40s to the ‘90s. “I want to highlight the underground guys who innovated weird stuff, but didn’t get much credit for it. Or, they got credit for it, but they were so sketchy that people didn’t want to be connected.” He’s off to a good start with a vintage skateboard exhibit in the back of his shop. “[San Diego] has its grit and place in history.”

Ismahan Abdullahi - Director of Civic Engagement and Community Partnership at Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans

“One of the things that I realized growing up is that if I don’t use my voice, then others are going to use it for me,” says Ismahan Abdullahi of the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans (4089 Fairmount Ave ). In 1992, Abdullahi and her family left their native country of Somalia after her father was killed. “When fear is driving you, and you don’t know the uncertain path that you are embarking on, that uncertainty becomes more of a hope than the fear you’re leaving behind,” she says. They sought refuge in San Diego knowing there was a growing Somali community. She’s now committed to helping fellow immigrants transition into their new American lives, unifying the international community and defeating hate crimes. This year, she trained 32 refugees to become civic engagement leaders through advocacy, phone banking, understanding voter data and community organizing. “We’re making sure that as a refugee, our struggle is one.” At least one in every 40 San Diegans is a refugee, she says, with City Heights being home to many. “What I think is beautiful about this space is that it is not only multilingual and multicultural, but it provides an opportunity for people to have shared conversation and learn from one another.”

Bill Tall aka "Farmer BIll" - Owner of City Farmers Nursery

The slogan, “A little bit of country in the heart of the city,” is a wholly accurate description of City Farmers Nursery (3110 Euclid Ave.). From the street, the one-and-a-half-acre nursery appears deceptively small, but onsite there are rows of plants, livestock, a fishpond and a beehive. There’s also a bonsai garden where visitors come solely to decompress, a mini concert stage and more. Not to mention that owner Bill Tall lives on the property. The land is self-sustaining to the point that he once didn’t go to the grocery store for over a year. “I’m living the dream,” he says. “My hobbies are gardening, cooking and woodworking, and I get to do all of them.” Tall bought the land for $5,000 when he was 18 years old. It now also houses Nate’s Garden Grill, a restaurant dedicated to Tall’s dad. Heading into its 45th anniversary, Tall says the nursery is hitting its prime thanks to his aversion to chemicals and the popularity of organics. “The interest in gardening has grown a lot in the past five to six years. The time now when food is becoming unhealthy, even tainted sometimes, people start questioning it.”

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Pho dac biet

CITY BITES

When I think City Heights food, one dish immediately comes to mind: phở. But there’s more to City Heights’ food scene than Vietnamese food (Red Sea Ethiopian Restaurant is well known) and more to City Heights’ Vietnamese food scene than phở. These four restaurants prove the point:

Try, for example, the bún bò Huế—phở’s slightly spicier cousin—at Hoai Hue Restaurant (4660 El Cajon Blvd. #102). Like phở, bún bò Huế is a beef noodle soup with different cuts of beef but also blood cake cubes, a pig’s foot and thicker, rounder rice vermicelli noodles within a broth infused with lemongrass.

The roast duck lo mein at Minh Ky Chinese Restaurant (4644 El Cajon Blvd.), is one of the best dishes on the Boulevard. It’s a plate of roast duck beside a bowl of Chinese egg noodles in a steaming broth that may or may not have MSG in it and is all the better for it.

For non-Asian cuisine, step into Etna Pizza & Italian Grill (4427 El Cajon Blvd., etnasandiego.com), one of San Diego’s classic “red sauce Italian” joints. While diners won’t experience culinary wonders, they will taste some serious nostalgia in their garlic bread. Barely griddled, the rich, pungent and incredibly comforting aroma of buttery garlic on a bready delivery system is a culinary time machine.

OK, so I have to include one phở joint. It’s a lot harder to find a better bowl than at Phở Hòa (4717 El Cajon Blvd.). Theirs is the single best bowl in San Diego and second place isn’t close. Phở is the only thing on the menu; no spring rolls, nothing else.

—Michael Gardiner

× Expand City Heights Canyon Loop

8 MILE

Hidden among City Heights’ cement and grittiness, there is an 8-mile-long canyon trail. Manzanita, Hollywood, Swan and 47th Street Canyons are the four valleys that make up this out-of-place splotch of nature. In 2012, the organization San Diego Canyonlands embarked on clearing what was once used as an illegal dumping grounds and, in turn, marked permanent trails, uprooted invasive species, added bridges and landscaped the area with native plants. It wasn’t until this past April that the trails connected all four canyons.

City Heights community organizer Linda Pennington points out scrub oak, lemonade berry and other native plants as often as she points out the homes of her friends and neighbors. She was essential in the trail improvement process, citing the importance of bringing a sense of the outdoors to the neighborhood.

“A lot of our City Heights kids have never even been to the beach,” Pennington says.

Yet, the trails have a distinguished sense of city living. There are several murals by street artist GLOW, also known as Gloria Muriel, as well as a drought-tolerant garden with several installations by local artists. Overall, the revitalization of the canyons has been a community effort. Just to make the trailheads, tens of volunteers created designs that were turned into tiles thanks to glass artist Vicki Leon and mosaic artist Brennan Hubbell. Then, they were welded together into columns by Ironworkers Local 229. Now, San Diego Canyonlands is turning toward encouraging the rest of the community to break the trails in.

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand Treasure Trove

RAISING A GLASS

I can’t remember where I first heard the area between Interstates 15 and 805 referred to as “The Wine Glass.” Maybe it was some hotshot real estate agent trying to ascribe a hip name to the area like SoHo or TriBeCa in New York. There’s also a good chance that I made it up.

Just look at the map though! Follow the two highways south until they meet, pretend El Cajon Blvd. is the wine, and voilà—it looks like a wine glass! Don’t tell me not to make The Wine Glass a thing. I’m making it a fetching thing, and here are some of the treasures found within:

Treasure Trove (3538 University Ave.): This place lives up to its name, and browsing feels like a visit to an eccentric museum. It’s rife with furniture, paintings and the most impressive coin collection I’ve ever seen. Plus, owner James Hill has been running the store for 56 years, and is super knowledgeable about the history of the neighborhood.

Noelia’s Party Boutique (3703 University Ave.): This place has the best, most colorful piñata selections I’ve ever seen. Yes, I’m 4 years old and piñatas still impress me.

Soda Bar (3615 El Cajon Blvd.) and SPACE (3519 El Cajon Blvd.): There are many places you can bar hop, but venue hop? These two indie clubs are only a block apart, which is rad when they both have great shows happening simultaneously.

Teralta Park (40th St. and Orange Ave.): It’s a freaking park built over a highway. A miracle of engineering!

—Ryan Bradford

TOWER ABOVE

It seems almost like some kind of miracle that the Tower Bar—the iconic, colorful City Heights institution that’s topped by a 100-foot pylon at 4757 University Ave.—is still standing. The second oldest bar in San Diego, having opened in 1932 (one year before The Waterfront, but nearly 50 after Tivoli), it’s evolved into a staple of the San Diego punk scene, having hosted countless local and touring bands from garage rock to black metal. Yet it was originally built as a drive-in soda fountain when it first opened.

While the building has long remained in the family of originally owner David H. Ryan, its business has changed over a dozen times over the years, its ground floor hosting a long list of different restaurants to, eventually, the punk rock club that stands today. Its legacy was almost cut short in 1964 when a car ended up plowing through one of its walls, though after some renovations, the bar reopened and made it another 50 years before being struck—again—by a car earlier this year. Yet while the Tower Bar might show its scars, and has been jokingly dubbed “the original hole-in-the-wall,” it’s still standing tall.

—Jeff Terich