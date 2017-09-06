Neighborhood Watch: College Area

× Expand Photos by Torrey Bailey unless otherwise noted

It’s not unfair to say San Diego State University has a reputation.

Ever since the college first appeared on Playboy’s list of party schools in 1987, the stigma has stuck. Recently, however, the school has been edging away from its stereotype. This year, it was ranked among the best colleges in the nation by the Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report. The university has been applauded for increasing graduation rates, and recognized for its study abroad, military-affiliated and LGBT programs.

This student life leaves a mark on most aspects of the College Area. Montezuma Road, Campanile Drive and College Avenue are at the center of it all. There are late-night taco shops blasting music for the young and inebriated. In the streets like Mary Lane, 54th and Dorothy—ones that sprawl out of the SDSU campus—there are party houses filled with Aztec teammates and academics. The 10-bedroom mini dorms in which many of them live have become as controversial for residential families as short-term vacation homes have become for the rest of the city.

But further out from SDSU, a diverse population of immigrants and refugees have created their own community. Lining El Cajon are hookah bars, pawn shops and multicultural cuisine (including a favorite Jamaican restaurant of the ex-College Area mailman and current CityBeat web editor, Ryan Bradford). Like any neighborhood, it has hidden parks, claims to fame and even a strangely-named mortuary. However, in the end, the east San Diego neighborhood’s vibe always refers back to the SDSU red and black.

COLORFUL CHARACTERS

Peter Mata - Night Crew Leader at Trujillo's Taco Shop

The SDSU-adjacent taco shop Trujillo’s (5119 College Ave. and 6450 El Cajon Blvd.) is a go-to for late night drunchies. The restaurant has become almost an extension of the parties and clubs that its customers have just left. Hip-hop plays into the early hours of the morning as cashier Peter Mata fist bumps customers at the counter. Some have even asked whether there’s a cover charge at the door. “Before you taste the food, you taste the service,” says Mata, who considers himself the leader of the Trujillo’s night shift crew. Mata entered the family-run business after marrying the owner’s daughter, and in return, wants to make customers feel at home. He’s even learned how to say “thank you” and “you’re welcome” in 15 different languages to accommodate San Diego State’s international students. In return, some customers have introduced Mata to their parents, who have given him their phone number to contact in case their kid ever acts up. Aside from service, Trujillo’s is known for menu items designed by and named after SDSU fraternities. There’s the Phi Psi Burrito, Sigma Chi Crunchwrap and 20 others that are ordered late into the night. “It might say we close at four, but we’re not going to leave anybody hungry.”

Ann Cottrell - SDSU professor emerita and College Area activist

“I met my husband here, in the romantic faculty lunchroom,” says Ann Cottrell of SDSU, laughing. She was formerly a sociology professor at the university, while her husband taught physics. The two have lived in the College Area since 1969, and their kids grew up playing on the campus’ grassy patches. Since becoming a professor emerita, Cottrell’s focus has been protecting the neighborhood’s essence in the face of mini dorms. “I get at least a letter a week to buy my house for cash,” she says. Often inaccurately pegged as a proponent of NIMBY and opponent of students, she says her message is misunderstood. “My bottom line is that when... the neighborhood becomes high turnover, you don’t have a neighborhood anymore. You have a commercial district.” Cottrell prefers the block parties, book clubs and community gatherings bonding the residents of College View Estates, where she lives. However, Cottrell welcomes the idea of a commercial district like Little Italy off of Montezuma Road or College Avenue, noting the lack of local activities. She says the new South Campus Plaza is the first step, and just hopes for continued balance within the area. “It’s a great place to live as long as you can maintain a mix.”

Frank Battistone - Bartender at Effin's Pub

Lead bartender Frank Battistone helped create a shot for Effin’s Pub (6164 El Cajon Blvd.) called the Dead Cat, which contains nine different liquors and, supposedly, tastes like Gatorade. Another signature drink is called Aztec Red. It’s essentially an Adios Motherfucker (pretty much every liquor on the shelf with blue liqueur) except red in honor of SDSU, which is understandably Effin’s target audience. “We’re usually the first bar for a lot of people at SDSU,” says Battistone. He’s worked at Effin’s for 15 years, all the while watching drinking habit evolutions. “When they’re 21, they buy whatever is on special or what’s cheap, usually Anheuser Busch products… and then when they get older around 23 or 24, they tend to have stronger beers and less of them.” He notices that students’ taste has recently shifted toward beer and away from hard alcohol. “It’s harder to get into SDSU than it used to be so people are more serious about their studies, so there’s not as much binge drinking.” Regardless of alcohol choice, Battistone says drinking at Effin’s is like biking with training wheels. “It’s a good place to educate yourself on proper bar etiquette... We kind of ease them along and make it safe for them to go out.”

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed

SIX DEGREES

When celebrities go to college, it usually makes headlines, like when Natalie Portman attended Harvard. Or when Rivers Cuomo put Weezer on hold, also to attend Harvard. (Nerds!). But most of the time, the alma maters of the famous are a thing of the past—a piece of trivia buried deep on a Wikipedia page. As it turns out, San Diego State University has had its share of famous alumni, from athletes to actors.

It’s pretty well known that San Diego Padre and baseball hall-of-famer Tony Gwynn was an Aztec, enrolling in 1978 before being drafted in 1981. And Gwynn later coached San Diego State’s baseball team after retiring from the Padres. Yet another of his notable colleagues attended SDSU in the ‘70s: Ted Giannoulas, aka the San Diego Chicken. His major? Journalism. (Hold on a minute, evaluating career…)

An even longer list of screen and voice actors have crossed Campanile Drive in their day, however. Kathy Najimy, who’s best known for Sister Act and Hocus Pocus, attended in the late ‘70s. San Diego-born Gregory Peck of Roman Holiday and To Kill a Mockingbird enrolled in 1934, transferring to UC Berkeley after one year. (Bailer.) Julie Kavner, voice of Marge Simpson, majored in drama at SDSU, graduating in the class of 1971. And one of her classmates happened to be Aztec letterman, Action Jackson and Apollo Creed—Carl Weathers. With an alumni class like that, baby, you got a stew going.

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Jessica Bradford Getting ready to go postal

DELIVERING THE GOODS

My first job in San Diego was delivering mail for the USPS in 92115, or College Area. It was a tough job, but I learned a lot. In memoriam, here are a couple ways the neighborhood took me from mailboy to mailman.

My supervisor during this period was a large, slightly unhinged man who drove an F250 plastered with NRA bumper stickers. He would also occasionally drop in on my route to see if I was staying on-task, which laced my workdays with paranoia. However, I discovered that Rolando Park (6600 Vigo Drive) was a good place for hiding. Located deep in Rolando Village, it’s actually a little league baseball field, but it’s so peaceful, and out-of-the-way that it didn’t matter.

Finding a place to eat was often a challenge because I had to find somewhere that was fast and centrally located (straying too far from my route meant people didn’t get their Pennysaver on time, which, God forbid). Ackee Tree The Real Jamaican Cuisine (5712 El Cajon Blvd.) serves a lot of delicious variations on chicken and rice, and they do it quickly.

I also liked the McDonald’s (5824 Montezuma Road) near campus because some women once hollered “hey, sexy mailman” at me from the drive-thru. I’m still unsure if that’s the best or worst moment of my life.

But the most valuable lesson was when I found human shit in a collection box near 54th and El Cajon. Whenever I think my life sucks, I think well, at least it’s not that moment.

—Ryan Bradford

× Expand Sandee Olea

SEEKING REFUGE

San Diego is notorious for its inability to retain born and breds. Rather, the city caters to transplants, and the College Area is no exception. There are students streaming in from all regions of the country, as well as from abroad. But, there’s also a large immigrant and refugee population here.

San Diego County receives more refugees than anywhere else in California, and they’re typically resettled within the larger College Area and into City Heights, La Mesa and El Cajon. There are at least six refugee agencies in the College Area alone. Alliance for African Assistance (5952 El Cajon Blvd.) Volunteer Coordinator Sandee Olea says there are several reasons why, but first and foremost, it’s because of access to affordable housing and refugee services. Having agencies near SDSU is also helpful to the cause, Olea says, since that’s where the majority of their volunteer base comes from. Plus, the College Area has already established itself as a diverse area.

“If you go down El Cajon Boulevard and College Avenue towards the freeways, there’s lots of restaurants that are multicultural,” she says. “They’re starting to come up with their own businesses and different ways that they can help their own members of the community... It’s not just people living near each other, but forming and flourishing in their communities and giving back to society and providing jobs. It think it’s pretty great.”

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Julie Tran

BODY OF WORK

For as long as it’s been around, Goodbody Mortuary (5027 El Cajon Blvd.) has elicited chuckles from passers-by for it’s seemingly, eh, tongue-in-cheek name. For general manager Julie Tran, she’s more than aware of the reasons people often want to take a selfie in front of the sign.

“The Goodbodys were a real family. I still keep in touch with them,” says Tran, who says that the company she works for, Dignity Memorial, kept the name because it was so established. “We like to maintain the history.”

Inside, that history is noticeable and the place doesn’t feel solemn at all. The mortuary was originally built around a decades-old church that was moved from Little Italy in 1962 and the building itself will celebrate its 100th birthday next year. While Goodbody caters to all religions, most of their services are Catholic and Buddhist. They even sport a blessed Buddhist shrine, the only such shrine in San Diego. And despite the fact that Tran was dressed all in black when we visited, her calming personality is infectious and often gives others a sense of peace.

“Look, we know that people don’t want to be here. That this is the last place they want to be,” says Tran, who adds that she has known she wanted to work in the funeral business since she was 13-years-old. “We take pride in making people feel as comfortable as possible.”

—Seth Combs