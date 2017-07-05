Neighborhood Watch: Del Mar

× Expand All photos by Torrey Bailey unless otherwise noted

In 1882, the seaside village of Del Mar caught the attention of a New Yorker who was plotting railroad tracks between San Diego and Los Angeles. His wife named the city after the poem “Fight of Paso Del Mar” by Bayard Taylor. In the poem, Taylor wrote, “No sound was heard but the dashing of waves on the sandy bar, when Pablo of San Diego rode down to the Paso del Mar.” Flash-forward to the 1920s and ‘30s, when Hollywood’s best consumed the North County spot’s tranquility while vacationing in hotels along current-day Camino Del Mar. This county highway now holds the city’s downtown, and its crossing with 15th Street marks the start. Here, Stratford Square’s Tudor-style architecture sits kitty-corner from the ivy-coated, high-end Del Mar Plaza where store after store retails high-end resort wear. Neighboring real estate agencies cater to a market where more than 60 percent of household incomes were greater than $100,000 in 2015, according to CityData.com. In summer, tourists and non-Del Martians infiltrate the San Diego County Fair, temporarily shaking up the city’s overwhelmingly white demographic (more than 90 percent, according to 2010 Census data). For a couple months, they gorge on obscure fried foods, and then the space clears out for Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack, which attracts elite horsemen, gamblers and hat-wearing socialites. The grounds overlook the coastline, which is dotted with nature trails offering a break from the scene.

COLORFUL CHARACTERS

Carol Bader - Owner of Del Mar Hat Co.

“It’s not really a hat town other than Opening Day,” says Carol Bader, the owner and designer of Del Mar Hat Co. (1555 Camino Del Mar #313). Despite the beachside town’s cap culture, she’s made an international name for herself here. During the past 22 years, Bader has designed, hand-dyed and sold couture hats out of her shop for patrons hoping to look fab at Del Mar Racetrack’s Opening Day. She’s made enough of a name for herself that she also designs hats for the Kentucky Derby, among other notable events. “People know my look, and that’s what a designer does. A designer has a look.” Using self-blended colors, she dyes fabrics to obtain an ombré effect. This, she says, is her signature. Over the past five years, Bader says she’s had a hand in elevating the style of the Turf Club, the racetrack’s exclusive and high-priced members club. Often, she picks the right hat for the customer on her first try, she says. “This is a very personalized luxury product, and my job is to make them look good, not just to pick a black hat that they came in for.” With bolder colors, statement headpieces and standout details, Bader encourages a more contemporary look locally. “I love the Del Mar flavor. I feel I can push the envelope on some pieces here.”

—Torrey Bailey

Bruce Andrews - Owner of Deuce Bruce Gold Card

“I understand the plight of people going out and trying to win money at the horses without knowing what anything means, what a racing form is or anything like that,” says Bruce Andrews, or Deuce Bruce as he’s known at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. He’s there to ease newcomers’ confusion with his tip sheet, the Deuce Bruce Gold Card. Since 1979, Andrews has practiced predicting longshot bets. “The first time I went it was kind of like destiny. Everything came up right, every horse that I bet on won, and so I was hooked from that point on.” In 1987, he began professionally producing tip sheets for races nationwide, but committed solely to Del Mar in 2008. Andrews and his father, Bruce Sr., sell the yellow-printed pamphlets for $3 out of a booth at the track. Inside the card, their daily picks are listed, but the day’s hot shots often aren’t named. “The key to making money is to find the upsetters that will pay good money.” It’s worked out pretty well. His picks once helped a regular customer win $25,000. But overall, Andrews says he feels accomplished if he hits the four races of the day that he’s most confident in. “It’s hard not to lose at this game, believe me.”

—Torrey Bailey

Lauren Cooper - Educational and Outreach Coordinator at Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary

“For me, looking at birds and working for them is kind of a religion,” says Lauren Cooper, educational and outreach coordinator at Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary (2132 Jimmy Durante Blvd.). “To me, it’s seeing something so splendid in nature that’s been misunderstood and let down by humans as a species.” Cooper decided to volunteer after photographing parrots at the San Diego Zoo. “Everything clicked and I said, ‘I want to work at Free Flight and just make people laugh and think twice about what they do in life.’” The sanctuary provides a space for 28 different species of exotic birds whose past homes could no longer care for them. The staff re-socializes the birds, which Cooper says are emotional, chaotic and fun, but also educates visitors on the birds’ needs and plays matchmaker for potential adopters. Cooper says that by keeping her mind clear and meditating, she can best do her work. “I have to get my mind and energy right to approach these birds because if I can’t take care of myself, I can’t take care of them,” she says. “No matter what other stuff is going on, you have to be able to get in the moment with another living being and focus on it.”

—Vitta Oliveri

GRANDSTANDING

Going to concerts at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and Del Mar Racetrack is a summer institution in San Diego. Whether it’s seeing a big-name act on the fair’s Grandstand Stage or catching a 4 O’Clock Friday show after the races (and after a few drinks, naturally), no doubt most of us have made at least one drive up the coast to catch one of our favorite bands. I’ve certainly seen my share, and while I regret not seeing Carly Rae Jepsen or Kendrick Lamar(!) when I had the chance, I’ve ranked five Del Mar concerts from worst to best.

5. The Vines (2002): I’m not really sure why I went to this show; the band wasn’t great and we got pelted with a two-liter bottle of soda. It was free, though, and you don’t pass up free entertainment when you’re in college.

4. Stone Temple Pilots (2000): I saw this show shortly after graduating from high school, right around the time their hit “Sour Girl” came out. The band was solid, Scott Weiland sang through a megaphone about half the time. Not a bad show overall.

3. Rocket from the Crypt (2013): Rocket is usually at the top of most of these lists, which says a lot about the top two. This was one of the band’s first post-reunion shows, and they definitely rocked, even though John Reis said he didn’t like playing “Ditch Digger.” They did it anyway.

2. Sonic Youth (2002): Thurston Moore had a brief faux pas when he said “how are you doing Orange County?” but redeemed himself by playing a bunch of Sonic Youth songs. That usually solves things.

1. Brian Wilson (2016): The legendary singer/songwriter of the Beach Boys played Pet Sounds in full. I could barely keep it together when he played “God Only Knows.” It was a whole thing.

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Photo by Jessica Bradford “Where are all my fellow teens?”

...AND JUSTICE FOR MALLS

According to Credit Suisse—a big time, hoity-toity financial services holding company—malls are on their way out. A 2017 report predicts that one in four malls will close in the next 20 years. It’s a pretty dire situation for traditional commerce, and If I had to guess, one that we can definitely blame on millennials. (If you haven’t blamed something on millennials lately, I highly recommend it!)

However, there’s nothing about Del Mar Plaza and its surrounding shopping district that even suggests it’s trying to appeal to young ‘uns. My recent visit felt like a dream where, yes, it appeared to be a mall, but nothing looked recognizable. I saw an art gallery that sold expensive ocean paintings, and Logham’s, a jewelry store that made Tiffany’s look pedestrian.

Where was the Hot Dog on a stick? Where was the goddamn Hot Topic? Even teenagers—the traditional backbone of mall culture—seemed to be rare. I did, however, see an elderly couple wearing matching tracksuits.

I wandered into Urban Girl Accessories, which seems to have the wine-loving woman market down. I lost count of novelty mugs declaring some variation of “I wish it was bring your wine to work day” written on them.

Maybe Del Mar Plaza holds the key to mall survival: if you never cater to young people in the first place, it’s a market you can’t lose.

—Ryan Bradford

CAT CALLING

I used to work for this particularly boujee local mag where part of my duties consisted of covering to all the highfalutin charity galas and swanky parties from here to Rancho Santa Fe. If I learned anything from my days there, it’s that North County is a hotbed of cougars. Don’t get it twisted though; I’m not making fun of them. I think cougars are something like a pinnacle of feminism; hot, empowered, independently wealthy, middle-aged ladies sipping $20 cocktails and shaking what their mamas (or a team of doctors) gave ‘em. Yeah, ladies, do you!

Del Mar in particular has become well known for being a cougar den, and I’ve had some run-ins over the years. Here are a few of my favorite spots rated from 😼 to 😼 😼 😼 😼 😼 .

Jimmy O’s (225 W. 15th St.): This is one of the few, eh, clubs in Del Mar so it gets pretty lit and filled with mature women acting all kinds of immature. Catch ’em by the bar or on the dance floor throwing shade at the twenty-something blonde trying to steal their thunder. Rating: 😼 😼 😼 .5

En Fuego Cantina & Grill (1342 Camino Del Mar): This place is always a good time and likely where you’ll meet a cougar pre-gaming before meeting up with friends. The food is good and drinks are affordable, and it’s casual enough to where you could meet a new friend. Rating: 😼 😼

Enoteca Del Fornaio (1555 Camino Del Mar): A wine bar and Italian restaurant inside Del Mar Plaza, the seaside views are only eclipsed by the view at the bar where ladies sip glasses of buttery Chard while oh-so-casually showing off blinding engagement rings (hmmm… now moved to the right hand). Rating: 😼 😼 😼 😼

Red Tracton’s Steakhouse (550 Via De La Valle): The unofficial after party spot after a day at the Del Mar Racetrack. The vintage and otherwise quiet steakhouse turns into an absolute shitshow of bros cruising for a companion for the night. Or, wait? Is it the cougars who are cruising the bros? I could never tell. During race season: 😼 😼 😼 😼 😼

Rest of the year: 😼 .5

—Seth Combs

× Expand Photo by Erik Evans Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

OFF THE BEATEN PATH

The house was already hot at 8 a.m. when my husband and kids said they wanted to hike at Torrey Pines. Despite being the coolest place to hike on a hot day, there’s something about Torrey Pines that makes me feel hateful, and that something is the crowds.

However, there’s a hidden corner of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve: the Extension, known mostly among the rich wives of Del Mar (three of whom we saw on the trail that morning. They all said hello). Officially opened in 1974, the extension is the result of a lengthy grassroots effort by residents to protect the untouched land from threatened development. Rooted in Del Mar, it spans from the other side of Los Penasquitos Lagoon, north of the main park, up to Del Mar Heights Elementary. It’s a haven for native San Diegan plants, and there are panoramic views of the beach, the lagoon, and of all those distant suckers elbowing and on-your-left!-ing through the regular park.

Well, supposedly there are views. Despite it being insufferably hot everywhere else in town that day, it was 69 degrees and overcast when we parked the car.

We began our hike from the end of Mar Scenic Drive, just south of Del Mar Heights Road, though there are several other cul-de-sac trailheads to choose from. Even on a Sunday morning, parking was no problem.

We covered about two round trip miles on the Mar Scenic and Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) trails, with gentle climbs, sometimes narrow and technical, sometimes wide and sandy. Lush and varied flora: laurel sumac, sage, buckwheat and plenty of pretty blooms (purples, reds, and yellows). Many of the plants encroached upon the trails. We saw more lizards than other humans. The whole place felt like a secret.

—Julia Dixon Evans