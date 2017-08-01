Neighborhood Watch: Kearny Mesa

× Expand All photos by Torrey Bailey unless otherwise noted An employee of Tea n More (7380 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.) tries to win a plush toy from the shop’s crane arcade game.

Over the past couple of years, Kearny Mesa has worked hard to rebrand itself. Historically, the neighborhood was more known for office complexes, car dealerships and worn-down Asian restaurants. In many ways, the neighborhood is largely characterized by the demographics of its population, which is 18 percent Asian, according to SANDAG. The area struggled to unify immigrants who moved here from various Asian countries in the ‘90s. But as families became rooted and grew, so did the sense of community. Convoy Street has earned a deserved reputation as an ethnic cuisine epicenter. Japanese ramen stores, Thai dessert shops and Korean karaoke bars are condensed into strip malls from Dagget Street to Engineer Road, all of which bustle with college students until near-midnight each day of the week. There’s also plenty of places offering $20-per-hour foot reflexology, as well as a Korean spa that specializes in bone-skimming exfoliating treatments (just ask Conan O’Brien). Because of Kearny Mesa’s Pan-Asian population, it’s become a cultural hub that’s seemingly more unified than Los Angeles’ Chinatown or Orange County’s Little Saigon. But Kearny Mesa isn’t just the Convoy Street strip. The neighborhood is also home to several television news stations and a Jack in the Box headquarters and taste-test facility. Plus, there’s a board gamers’ sanctuary, Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport and, of course, contagious car dealership jingles.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Boba Bar Boba Bar

HOT AND COLD

Convoy Street caters to night owls. Not for the sake of clubbing, but because both karaoke and ramen are served until 2 a.m. An increasing number of Asian dessert shops have opened and adopted the late-night hours as well, closing around midnight every day. Many specialize in ice cream, but each varies stylistically by region of origin. Here’s my take on a couple hot spots:

Boba Bar and Desserts (4619 Convoy St.): Ever heard of a puffle? Yeah, me neither, but it’s basically an egg waffle that looks like bubble wrap. The fluffy cake was popularized in Hong Kong and is used as an ice cream cone. Here, puffles are made in a range of flavors, such as chocolate and matcha, to best complement the ice cream and toppings. Sprinkled with cereal or stuffed with Pocky, they’re a lot to look at. But the ice cream itself is pretty normcore. Grade: B+.

Iceskimo (4609 Convoy St., Ste. B): No offense to Taiwan, but this may be ice cream’s worst form. A block of frozen ice cream is slapped onto a machine that spins the ice cream around and shaves it into thin slices. The result is a watered-down, fast-melting, barely Instagrammable (because that’s important these days) product, especially by the time toppings are plopped on. Grade: B-.

Bing Haus (4425 Convoy St., Ste. 216): I was most skeptical of Thai rolled ice cream. The tightly packed rolls look like they’re suffering from frostbite—chapped and pale. So I said “fuck it” and ordered the black sesame flavor, because this is CityBeat and we like our stuff goth. Surprisingly, this was the best take on ice cream yet. By way of toppings, Bing Haus is simple; a dash of black sesame seeds (yay, more black!), whipped cream and honey appropriately sweetened the unexpectedly creamy rolls. Grade: Solid A.

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand Ryan’s love for karaoke will go on and on.

MIC-DROP

I like karaoke. A lot. Hardly a week goes by where I’m not belting my heart out in the urinal-smelling stage of Til-Two Club or the similarly aromatic corner of Ken Club. It’s not that I’m a great singer (or even that good), but as a dude who occasionally likes hamming it up for an audience, it has severely cut down on my stage fright and microphone phobia.

But private-room karaoke still scares the hell out of me. Unlike bombing it in front of a room full of strangers, your close friends will never forget the time when you butchered Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff” in a private room (true story).

However, when the stakes are higher, so are the opportunities for greatness, and Kearny Mesa is rife with places in which to achieve private-room karaoke stardom.

Chorus Karaoke seems to be the most popular among noobs, but Min Sok Chon (4620 Convoy) is the real deal. Me and CityBeat staffers/contributors Torrey Bailey, Carolyn Ramos and Julia Evans scored “the big room,” which seemed huge at first, but after a couple happy-hour beers and a round of delicious, lychee-flavored soju, it seemed the perfect amount of space to flail and dance along to Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac and (gulp) Celine Dion.

Which is to say, the song selection isn’t the best. But who cares? It’s not like anyone will remember your super-passionate backup vocals on “My Heart Will Go On.” Heh, heh... right, guys?

—Ryan Bradford

× Expand Kula Revolving Sushi

TOY STORY

There’s something beautifully nostalgic about the quarter-fed vending machine. For 25 cents or more, a mechanical funnel system spits out a capsule with a toy or candy. Is it the surprise factor? Our seemingly insatiable need to spend money on crap? And while they used to be everywhere in supermarkets, they now seem especially relegated to the waiting areas of Kearny Mesa eateries. Here are a few of my favorites along with some recent prizes I came away with.

Taegukgi Korean BBQ House (7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #501): Nestled next door to Zion Market, the industrial-designed Taegukgi is a fantastic beginner spot for Korean BBQ, but the wait can be long. I pass the time dropping dollar after dollar into the many plush toy claw machines and vending machines, which include Pokemon stickers, punch balloons and Splatterz sticky hands. Best score: A “Bok Choy Boy” mini ninja figurine which I immediately felt bad about liking because of the rather, eh, racially questionable name.

KULA Revolving Sushi (4609 Convoy St., Suite F): OK, so this place doesn’t have a waiting area but I had to include it because of the mechanical toy dispenser that spits out a capsuled prize if diners eat a certain amount of plates. Those plates are dispensed on a revolving beltway system that snakes around the entire restaurant. I mistakenly thought I only had to insert 10 plates into the tableside slots in order to receive the prize. Turns out I had to eat 15. I ate 17. Boom! Best score: A nigiri pencil eraser, but that seared flounder dish was the real score.

Tea N More (7380 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #111): Arguably the best selection of boba teas in the area, plus a giant selection of toy vending machines that include fake mustaches, Adventure Time figurines and something called “California Gold!” that dispenses rings and necklaces of questionable quality. Best score: A blinged-out “gold” ring that only fit on my pinky and definitely did not turn my finger green.

—Seth Combs

COLORFUL CHARACTERS

Tim Nguyen - Co-Board President, Convoy District Partnership

“This used to be a Sears and a Kmart for 20 or 30 years. I used to come here when I was a kid,” says Convoy District Partnership Co-Board President Tim Nguyen, looking around at what’s now Zion Market (7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.), a Korean grocery store. This shift from big-box industries to family-owned businesses is one example of Kearny Mesa’s ongoing transformation, Nguyen says. He committed to guiding the neighborhood’s metamorphosis while earning an MBA at SDSU in urban planning with a focus on ethnic communities. His thesis: How Convoy can become Little Italy. He explains that Kearny Mesa’s second-generation immigrant families will play a large role in developing a sense of community. “With the first generation, there was a language barrier and almost a cultural barrier. Whereas now, we are all Americans, we speak the same language, we grew up here and have a connectivity to this neighborhood.” With that, Nguyen and the Convoy District Partnership are molding the Kearny Mesa Community Plan Update to increase walkability and opportunities for residences, small businesses and tech incubators. “We want to respect the culture, of course, but also bring it to the next century.”

—Torrey Bailey

Clifford Robbins - Owner of Game Empire

“What’s really interesting is to sit there and look at a table and see a homeless guy competing against a neurosurgeon in a board game,” says Clifford Robbins, owner of Game Empire (7051 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Ste. 306). Game Empire is an activity center where customers can learn to play and compete in 1,000 strategy, party and family board games, such as Settlers of Catan, Warhammer 40,000 and Exploding Kittens. “We have a lot of diversity going on here, and that’s always fun to watch.” Robbins knew the importance of having a location for the gaming community, which he describes as “an impulse buy store.” Robbins owes his passion to his older brother who showed him how to play historical simulation games, such as Trireme, at the age of five. After working at Game Towne, a former game store in Old Town, Robbins started independently selling second-hand board games at Kobey’s Swap Meet. He reminisces on his busy schedule managing school, work and his booth at the swap meet, plus weekly gaming meetups in his garage. “I didn’t get a lot of sleep, but I was able to make my dream come true.” Robbins now spends most of his time teaching game playing and working with children during the summer where “they can learn social skills and how to be a graceful winner and a graceful loser.”

—Vitta Oliveri

Junya Watanabe - Owner of Rakiraki Ramen and Pokirrito

In the mid ‘80s, Junya Watanabe was living in New York, running a 7th Avenue storefront for his clothing line and ascending the tiers of the fashion industry. But he sensed potential elsewhere. “We were making dresses, and all this time ... I saw this development of ramen culture.” Late after work, he would visit what he says was the only ramen shop in the city at the time. When fast fashion brands such as Forever 21 began mimicking his designs on the cheap, Watanabe left the industry. He spent the next 11 years studying ramen under five chefs in Japan. Achieving expertise, he returned to the states in 2011 in search of a restaurant location with a core Asian population, but also multi-cultural exposure. He found it on Convoy Street. “I wanted to have a mixture of all these races...I just want to kind of wake people up to new food.” In popularizing ramen at Rakiraki (4646 Convoy St.), as well as crafting sushi burritos at Pokirrito, Watanabe has done just that. Up next is a neighboring restaurant that solely sells hand rolls, or temaki. He’s expanding simultaneously with the Convoy District. “Anywhere you go, the best streets in Tokyo or New York, they just keep growing. That’s why location is the most important thing. Convoy Street will get better and better and better.”

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand 1984 Pacific Honda commercial

DEAL ME IN

The San Diego car dealer commercial is an institution; people who grow up in this city might not be able to name all of its best musicians, but we all know the Mossy Ford jingle (“Mossy Ford means more!”). As a tribute to these 10-second troubadours who convince us that a low-mileage pre-owned Hyundai is the right choice for us, here’s a roundup of some of the best jingles for dealerships in Kearny Mesa, one of the major hubs for auto sales in the city.

Pacific Honda: We’ve all heard this one a million times. “Pacific Honda! For all the right reasons…” It’s kind of introspective in a way. What other reason do you need than, “I want to buy a car”? Makes you think… (4761 Convoy St.)

Mossy Nissan: “Mossy Nissan Moves You” is like “Jingle Bells” in that there are verses people don’t even realize. A 1988 commercial reveals a line about “A hard-driving beat called the rhythm of the street.” So many layers! This is one of San Diego’s greatest musical legacies. (8118 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.)

× Expand 1988 Mossy Nissan Commercial

Kearny Pearson Ford: I’m impressed at Kearny Pearson Ford’s ability to adapt. Taking the now retired “at Fairmount and El Cajon” jingle, the dealer simply changed the words to “We’ve got your ride on Clairemont Mesa east of 805!” with the same melody. No use in messing with the classics. (7303 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.)

—Jeff Terich