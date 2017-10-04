Neighborhood Watch: Mission Valley

× Expand All photos by Torrey Bailey unless otherwise noted

Mission Valley is an island of big-box stores, outlined by swooping freeway overpasses. This is a far reach from the neighborhood’s beginnings, which relied heavily on sowing the land. The canyon was originally home to Kumeyaay tribes and eventually became the site of the first mission church in California. Founded in 1769, Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcala took advantage of the San Diego River’s water source and farming potential. According to its website, the mission was even responsible for cultivating the first olive in the state. Then came the first hotels of what’s now Hotel Circle, commencing the once thriving dairy farms and agricultural pastures that had been there for 100 years.

Now, corporate giants such as Marriott and Buffalo Wild Wings, as well as luxury condos, juxtapose the river. Around the holidays, the two major shopping centers, Westfield Mission Valley and Fashion Valley Malls transform the area into a near-constant traffic jam. Mom-and-pop stores are almost unheard of in the region, but those that do exist keep their quirks within the confines of smaller shopping centers such as Hazard Center and Fenton Marketplace. Some of the mini-malls cater to yoga and vegan diets. Others have recording studios and independently-owned diners. Whether it’s to go to Target, eat at In-N-Out Burger or file a quick divorce, Mission Valley is where San Diegans converge for the sake of convenience and commerce.

COLORFUL CHARACTERS

Rob Hutsel - President and CEO of the San Diego River Park Foundation

“This is where we should always have the opportunity to have open space,” says Rob Hutsel, President and CEO of the San Diego River Park Foundation, while strolling the Mission Valley riverwalk. An urgency to preserve this habitat struck him in 2000, after 34 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the river, and few seemed to care. One year after the spill, he launched the San Diego River Park Foundation. Since then, the nonprofit has been responsible for passing legislation to form the San Diego River Conservancy and getting the city of San Diego to adopt a river park master plan. Its volunteers have picked up more than one million pounds of trash, installed a real-time water quality monitoring station in partnership with SDSU and more. Looking forward, Hutsel is focused on building a nature education center and influencing stadium plans. “Within the next two years, all the things we’ve worked on for 20 years, at least in Mission Valley, are going to be decided,” he says. “If we decide to stand up for the river, the vision will happen. It will be our legacy for this community, whether we do it or not. I believe we need to do it. Here’s our window.”

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard

Lee Ottman - Docent at Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcalá

When Lee Ottman was growing up in the midwest, she’d never even heard of the missions in California. “We talked about the pilgrims and Plymouth Rock, but no one ever mentioned this,” she says. “But this is really the nucleus of California history, right here.” The 90-year-old Ottman began volunteering several years ago as a docent at the Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcalá, which is the state’s first mission and the landmark from which Mission Valley draws its name. She leads tours around the grounds and works in the gift shop, which gives her the chance to interact with visitors from all over the world. “I’m not even sure if there’s a country we haven’t had a visitor from!” she says. Ottman loves getting to play to her various audiences. “Sometimes I do a little ad-libbing,” she admits. “If you have a large group of kids and they’re not attentive, but then you mention that the Native Americans didn’t have a stitch of clothes on when the Spanish landed here, and then they made clothes out of cactus plants—well, that usually gets their attention.”

—Jamie Ballard

Tom Kavanaugh - Director of Case Management Fast Divorce

“It’s part of the landscape,” says Tom Kavanaugh of the two near-iconic Fast Divorce vans parked in Mission Valley. Those vans belong to Kavanaugh, the Director of Case Management Fast Divorce. While one van is blue and the other gold, both have peeling red letters that spell out “Fast Divorce” along with the business’ number. They’ve worked as his advertising tools since Yellowpages died out and online options grew in cost. “It’s either Google or what I call guerilla marketing, and that’s the buses out there.” Kavanaugh says the vehicles bring in about 40 to 50 percent of his clientele. “People see it and they might not need it, but they lock it in on their phones and they know somebody that might need a divorce.” The fact that one of the buses is parked near David’s Bridal is only a coincidence, but having his office in Mission Valley is not. It’s close to the freeways and the county’s courts, which is important when about 40 people file for divorce in San Diego every day, he says. “If you look at statistics, they say about 60 percent of marriages in the state of California go to divorce. That’s two-thirds. That’s a lot of people that say I do, but they really don’t. They say I do, but they have their fingers crossed.”

—Torrey Bailey

× Expand Timothy Joseph at Phaser Control Studio

IN PHASE

neighborhood heavy on live music or venues, but those who know where to listen will find bands playing live music at just about any time of the day. Phaser Control Studio/Studio 350 (6320 Riverdale Road) is hidden in the back of an industrial park in Mission Valley, unassuming from the outside. Yet on the inside are 17 rehearsal spaces being rented out by 85 local musicians and a state-of-the-art recording studio designed by renowned recording studio architect Rod Gervais. He offered his services after corresponding with co-owner Timothy Joseph, who also plays in local bands The Palace Ballroom and Buckfast Superbee.

“When he sent [the plans] to me, it looked like the space shuttle,” says Joseph. Phaser Control is indeed aerodynamic, with wood panels of varying sizes on the walls, and a curved ceiling above the recording space.

A long list of local bands have laid down tracks at the studio, including The Donkeys and Western Settings, as well as Mrs. Magician, Cuckoo Chaos and Diamond Lakes. Yet Phaser Control has also been housing 91X’s X-Sessions, which have included The War on Drugs, The Descendents and The Shins. For now, there’s a waiting list for rehearsal room vacancies, but Joseph has an open invitation for musicians in San Diego to record at the studio.

“I want to do what I can for the scene,” he says. “I want to give back to it what it gave me.”

—Jeff Terich

× Expand Donut Panic

VEGETATIVE STATE

The culinary landscape of Mission Valley is pretty bleak, especially with establishments such as Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s and Hooters making up the high end. It’s almost like the neighborhood put a 10-year-old in charge of restaurants—everything’s bland, slightly offensive and caters to the overly carnivorous American diet.

But tucked away in a little strip mall off Fairmount, three restaurants prove that hip, socially-conscious eateries can thrive in a sea of animal-unfriendly, corporate bullshit: Donut Panic, Mission Square Market and Purple Mint.

All respect to fancy donut shops popping up, but it’s hard justifying spending $4 on a vegan donut. Donut Panic, on the other hand, does the same thing for half the price—and their donuts actually taste like donuts. I mean, raspberry-infused habanero is fine and all, but sometimes I just want chocolate and sprinkles, bruh.

Next door, Mission Square Market is a mini vegan grocery mart and deli that offers an extensive selection of cruelty-free sandwiches and exclusive vegan products (the cashier told me it’s the only place in San Diego that sells Violife vegan cheese—a way better dairy-free substitute than Daiya, which is garbage). I also ate one of the market’s meatless meatball subs and it was bomb.

I haven’t had the opportunity to eat at Purple Mint (yet), but I’d bet money that it’s better than Cheesecake Factory.

—Ryan Bradford

MURPH & TURF

The recently re-named San Diego County Credit Union Stadium was first unveiled as the San Diego Stadium in 1967. Over the years it’s hosted rock concerts, car races, the Padres, and thousands of Chargers fans. It’s the only NFL stadium to host the World Series and the Super Bowl within the same year. The city has gone through some great (and weird) lengths to keep its stadium fresh. Let us count the ways:

1980: In honor of the death of Jack Murphy, the stadium becomes the first in the history of major American sports to be named after a writer. Grade: 👏 👏 👏

1997: Qualcomm pays $18 million for stadium titles, ending “The Murph” era. Grade: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2003: Chargers offer to buy the stadium at $400 million in exchange for the property rights to the land around it, which would be filled with retail, real estate, a hotel and a park. Never happens. Grade: 😒

2011: Former Mayor Jerry Sanders illegally bypasses City Council to allow the venue to be temporarily renamed Snapdragon Stadium for 10 days, in order to promote the Qualcomm brand. Grade: 🐍 😂

2015: In fear of losing the Chargers, the city reveals its new stadium design for “the fan of the future” who will sit in “seating neighborhoods” and enjoy “sponsor activation zones for increased revenue.” The price tag is a whopping $1.1 billion, but there’s a skate park and a “kinetic skin” that replicates the sound of the ocean, so it’s okay that taxpayers pay a third of the cost, right? Right? Grade: 😆 🙅

2017: Chargers leave San Diego and start repping L.A. with a shit logo. Mayor wants to turn Qualcomm site into an MLS stadium. No dice. SDSU and U2 likely the only action for a while. Meanwhile, 28 reality-dodgers have signed a change.org petition to bring the Chargers back. Grade: ⚡ 😫 🔫

—Torrey Bailey and Seth Combs

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Town & Country Hotel

HIDDEN GEMS OF HOTEL CIRCLE

The above headline might sound like an oxymoron (really, who thought this was a good idea? Am I north? Am I south? Where am I? Did I teleport to a time when city planning and infrastructure are no longer needed?), but the clusterfuck known as Hotel Circle actually has some go-to spots for those not going in circles.

The Waffle Spot (1333 Hotel Circle South): The underrated, regal-themed diner next to the Kings Inn hotel has some delicious waffle dishes and a menu sporting hilarious characters such as Sir Wafflelot, Sir Up and Squire Browns (spoiler alert: he’s a hash brown). Wafflelot himself is also known to appear in person. This is a really fun alternative to the typical brunch spots.

Hunter Steakhouse (2445 Hotel Circle North): Look, I’m sure this place is named after someone who had the surname of Hunter, but I like to think this place’s “best prime rib in town” was actually hunted and served to me. With Albie’s Beef Inn sadly gone, this is as legit a steakhouse as one will find in the Valley.

Bunz (475 Hotel Circle South): Read Michael Gardiner’s review. Then go. Seriously, go!

Charlie’s Bar (500 Hotel Circle North): Sure, it’s a rather boring sports bar inside the Town & Country Hotel, but it does serve some decent barbecue and drinks are reasonably priced. Plus, it’s easy to find because of the…

Town & Country Hotel sign (500 Hotel Circle North): There’s nothing in particular to see here except the most awesomely clever sign in San Diego. Really, God bless whoever is responsible for this.

—Seth Combs