A look. A sigh. A good hug.

I don’t know who she is, but she is out there. Perhaps she is reading this column right now, this woman whom I met once for a brief moment. She’s like me.

She is, I’m certain, just like the rest of us ordinary extraordinary women doing our lives, working and raising children (or not) and tending to aging parents. She is moving through the world in seemingly mundane ways among other women doing the same.

But the truth is that we are warriors, and it is women warriors who are going to save the world. Something fundamental has shifted. The change is palpable. As a record number of women—20,000 of us around the country—have enlisted to run for office since the Women’s March in January, I am convinced it will be the women who fix this shit. I know this to be true because my connections with other women, like the one who may be reading right now, tell me it is so.

Our only encounter took place in the dark of Halloween night in North Park. I was dressed as the Statue of Liberty—only bruised, abused, beaten. My hair was tousled, my crown drooped, my dress was shredded and filthy. I had two black eyes, a gash on my forehead and a bloody nose. I bore the marks of angry fingerprints on my neck from which hung a small cardboard sign. #METOO, it read.

The sight of it was almost too much. All night, little kids stared, dumbstruck, trying to make sense of it. This Torch Lady incarnation was not one with which they were familiar.

“That’s scary,” said one of my daughter’s friends before she asked what the sign meant.

So there I was, as Liberty Enlightening the World with her burned-out torch, when I saw her coming my way. I’d been zig-zagging for an hour across streets, chaperoning a squad of ecstatic, giggling girls just young enough to still love trick-or-treating, but just old enough to be on the cusp of real world brutality and heartbreak.

She shuffled toward me on the crowded sidewalk of 28th Street. The first thing I noticed was her long dress—the same mint green color as mine—that swung back-and-forth with each step that drew her closer to me. I thought for a minute I’d met my twin, but then I scanned up to see her face and like the children staring at me throughout the night, I was stopped by the disturbing, grotesque and damaged creature before me.

She was hairless, her entire head a bald mass of silicone skin pulled taught and scarred. In the glow of streetlamps, it glistened with pus and blood and ooze. Her face—a similar and difficult-to-look at landscape that brought to mind fire—had two small gleaming eyes, two little nostrils, and a mouth that somehow seemed detached, like that of a ventriloquist’s doll.

This zombie-thing was ominous, disturbing. She walked slow, as if in a trance, and as she passed Vlad (as in Putin, who walked ahead of me by a few steps), her head rolled to one side in a heroin-esque stupor. She kept moving forward and as she recovered and righted herself, our eyes met. Then she stopped.

Her beady eyes got as big as they could through her second-skin mask. She scanned my whole body, from the ratty hair down to my feet then back to refocus on the sign around my neck. #MeToo. As the words registered, her masked face softened, her brow wrinkled, and I thought she might cry. She opened her little mouth and gasped, letting out a tiny, high-pitched and sad leak of air.

I sighed.

“I know,” I said. She tilted her damaged head to one side in sympathy and recognition. And then, at the exact same time and without so much as a hesitation, we moved toward each other with our arms wide, and wrapped each other up in a tragic, tender hug. There we were, two battered strangers on the street holding tight to each other while ghouls and princesses and superheroes and monsters and zombies and unicorns ran past and around us.

We held that hug for five seconds, maybe 10. It seemed like our world stopped for a lot longer. We said nothing at all; we just embraced one another, our bodies lifting and dropping together with each breath. I was me and she was her, two humans—two women—dressed in fantastical costumes that held fantastical meaning, just hugging it out in solidarity of so damned much.

When we finally let go, she said to me, “That was a nice hug.”

“It was a nice hug,” I said.

Then she shuffled off in the direction from which I’d come, and I kept moving forward.

It was phenomenal.

It was a phenomenal moment.

In this fucked up world.

That women are most definitely going to save.