A redress of grievances in National City

× Expand Photo via Facebook Earl McNeil

If readers want to know what fascism looks like, they don’t need to read an anonymously-penned New York Times-approved piece of propaganda from inside the Trump regime (resistor, my ass).

Nah. They just need to pop on the local news. Or better yet, get off the couch and visit a National City Council meeting.

Led by the city’s unscrupulous, semi-literate, barely-interested mayor, Ron Morrison, the National City Council reconvened its twice-monthly meetings last Tuesday after a summer hiatus.

The council was greeted by a large group of concerned San Diegans (myself among them) offering public comment about and demanding transparency from the National City Police Department. Mayor Morrison doesn’t have an appetite for people who want to talk about the injustice for which he’s complicit, but here’s the thing: If we don’t like what our local government is doing, we have the right to petition it for redress of grievances. It’s a 1791 thing. Look it up, Mr. Mayor. Just sound out the big words.

Our grievance? The shrouded-in-secrecy brutalization and subsequent death of Earl McNeil, the Black man who sought help from the NCPD on May 26 and instead ended up with a traumatic brain injury and died 16 days later.

Led by spokespeople and advocates for the McNeil family, several hundred people have packed the City Council chambers, lobby and breezeway every other Tuesday since McNeil died, asking repeatedly—and always peacefully—for the NCPD to be forthcoming and transparent about what happened.

What’s disconcerting is the changing stories provided by the NCPD (McNeil caused his own injuries, then later: He had no visible injuries) and outright lies (he was walking around and talking at central booking, then later from the sheriff: McNeil never walked as he was placed on a gurney immediately upon arrival at central booking).

The little bit of disjointed information that has been made available is so troublesome, that even the San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board agreed with protesters and called for the NCPD to release all surveillance and body cam footage.

If anyone doubts Chief Manuel Rodriguez is trying to cover the NCPD’s tracks, visit KPBS’s website and check out Claire Trageser’s outstanding timeline for the day of McNeil’s arrest. With so much missing information, it’s hard to call it a timeline, which is precisely what’s compelling about it.

Despite all this, Ron Morrison and the National City Council continue to act as a shield for those who wear the shield in their city.

The city council chambers now also apparently come with disappearing chairs. Last week, there were approximately 20 fewer seats available to the public than the already-reduced number from the previous meeting on July 24. On that day, six people known as the National City Six (NC6) staged a die-in and were arrested. (Full disclosure: I am one of the NC6.)

Speaking of the die-in, they’ll have no more of that in the chambers. New on Tuesday was a post-and-rope stanchion (like the one at airport security) blocking off any access to the left, right or front of the podium.

The mayor also revised his long list of rules to be followed during the meeting. He’s a rules guy, that one, and he had all kinds of special caveats he cherry picked depending on who was at the mic. McNeil family spokesperson, Tasha Williamson, had her mic cut off when she ran seconds over her allotted two minutes of speaking time. But folks speaking on other topics were kindly permitted to run on.

The thwarting of democracy doesn’t stop with Mayor Morrison and the NCPD. The San Diego District Attorney, Summer Stephan, seems to be in on it, too. This is not surprising to anyone who followed her campaign. We now know McNeil was a paid informant for the DA’s office under Bonnie Dumanis. Again, Claire Trageser has written a well-researched article about the implications of this, which are still unclear. What is clear, however, is that Stephan’s office seems to have no problem lying about the DA’s office having paid McNeil even as this is a matter of public record.

And then last week, Stephan’s office brought charges against three peaceful protestors who were arrested at the July 17 National City Council meeting. (As of this writing, no charges have been brought for the civil disobedience by the NC6 but the DA has up to one year to file any charges she thinks fit. That is the power of the DA, folks.) Think about that for a second: Summer Stephan is using county resources—untold thousands of dollars for each case— to charge three people for exercising their First Amendment right to petition their government for redress of grievances. This reeks of a calculated political move.

The establishment wants all of this to go away quietly. They don’t want the attention protestors are bringing to the NCPD. They don’t want to show the McNeil family or the public what the still-unnamed NCPD officers did to Earl McNeil because it is vile. We know it. They know it. And so they have thrown down their fasces and are doing everything they can to squash public discourse. They are intimidating those showing up to demand transparency, and dissuade any other San Diegans from joining the call for justice for Earl McNeil.

So join the call for justice. The next meeting of the National City Council is on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.