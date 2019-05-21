Alabama, god damn

"She’s had enough,” I said to my husband. “Oh, no… Here she goes…”

The camera had closed in on every facial twitch of Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, the Unburnt. Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons was mad as hell and she wasn’t going to take it any more.

I didn’t relate to her rage at the time and even though it was wholly predictable Dany would flip out, I was still disappointed in her transformation from abolitionist to tyrant.

Then the good ole boys of Alabama (and Georgia before that and Missouri after)—with their shriveled, baby-making, women-hating grey worms tucked flaccid into their pleated pants—gleefully took control of every womb within the borders of their state. That’s when I flipped out. That’s when I began to relate.

These Christofacists, who enjoy endless supplies of Viagra courtesy of insurance companies, have their sights on my daughter’s uterus and generations of girls’ and women’s bodies. They say their Heartbeat Bill is about the well-being of children even as they build concentration camps to house immigrant children; as staffers at those camps rape and impregnate children.

Of course, this draconian legislation—which ’Bama Guvnuh Kay Ivey signed into law because she’s transfixed by the patriarchy—will hurt Black women more than anyone. Such laws have always had people of color in their sights. After all, denial of access is a core tenet of white supremacy. Alabama, and other states currently passing this type of legislation, have the highest population of Black women than any other U.S. states, according to policy analyst Samuel Sinyangwe. And, as Georgia state Rep. Renitta Shannon pointed out to Rolling Stone, Black women know exactly what’s happening even if the average white (m)asses do not.

“Black women know that whenever you criminalize abortion then it’s Black women who are going to be locked up,” Shannon said. “Whenever you don’t cover abortions through insurance, it’s young Black women who are going to suffer—we’re the majority of the minimum-wage earners. All this stuff is connected.”

What’s not connected? Denial of access and rich white dudes. The men and women working hard to Iranify our country have always been, and will always be, out there getting abortions.

Nah, this has nothing at all to do with abortion or fetuses or babies or children or girls or women. The Christian Taliban hates girls and women; it hates girls and women of color even more. This is about the whitening of AmeriKKKa, about puritanical control. It’s The Handmaid’s Tale made real, even as Margaret Atwood’s dystopian fiction has been very real for Black and Brown women since forever.

And it is all of this, after the dirge of the last three years and the unraveling of the false image I had of America, that caused something inside me to snap. I am not the person I was before 2016. Shit. I’m not the person I was before 10 days ago.

Like nearly all the women I know, I am in a rage. This anger is an inferno inside me and I’m not making any effort to politely hide it. The patriarchy can fuck right off with any expectation of good girl behavior on my part. I’m on fire with flames so big, so fierce, so hot and so searing, it could burn 10 Kings Landings to ashes. What I wouldn’t give to fly a dragon over Alabama, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia—and then Congress. Yes, I’d hit that too, on my way to the White House—and reduce the buildings to rubble.

I feel like I could go full Ramsay Bolton and slice some white dick off and not feel bad about it for a second. Give me a dull, rusted chef’s knife and line up that fascist peen. I won’t do that, of course, because I’m not a monster. Anyway, I do not want to hear about a dick, see a dick, touch a dick, suck a dick or have a dick anywhere near me ever again. Sorry, honey.

Seriously, though, my white dudes: Keep your mansplaining and Movembers. IDGAF about prostate cancer research. How about some free childcare for mothers instead? Women are gonna need it.

These religious zealots have spent decades preparing for this moment and it’s obvious from this stunning coordinated assault. What we are seeing is a 60-year plan coming to fruition and overturning Roe is just the start of their wet dream.

Keep an eye out for their coming attack on Griswold vs. Connecticut, which guarantees access to contraception. When this is undone (oh hai, Brett Kavanaugh!), look for the Christofascists to go after the 2003 Lawrence vs. Texas decision which struck down sodomy laws.

Good-bye privacy; hello, American Sharia Law.

As writer and legislative policy analyst Kathryn Brightbill tweeted last week, “If Lawrence goes away and same sex relationships are recriminalized [sic], white evangelicals will be there to push the queer kids in their midst into conversion therapy, and then marry them off to produce lots of white babies. That’s what this is all about. A permanent white majority.”

These racist monsters are playing a long game of gleefully Iranifying America. They are the Knight King; we better summon our inner Arya and stick them in the gut with the pointy end.