The intro to his Facebook page has two words: God’s child.

Though he didn’t post frequently, Earl McNeil’s timeline gives clues into who he was. “I should be good in a couple of months God’s will man,” he wrote to a friend last year as they talked of finding work and lamented the lack of jobs that pay a livable wage in San Diego. “Thanks, Auntie, love u..” he wrote after an aunt remarked on a photo of her “handsome nephews.” In February of this year, he created a fundraiser for Stand Up To Cancer.

A friend. A beloved family member. A citizen who cared about others. These are but a few of the parts of the whole of McNeil, a Black man who, like so many others in our city, in our state, in our nation, suffered from mental illness.

God’s will was not, unfortunately, what McNeil had hoped it would be. Because when he found himself agitated and in distress during the early morning hours of May 26, 2018, he went to the National City Police Department (NCPD) for help. It was there that he picked up the red emergency telephone mounted to the wall outside the building and without knowing it, sealed his tragic fate.

It is unknown exactly what happened after officers responded, but what is known is that McNeil was arrested and placed in The Wrap, a contraption made by Safe Restraints Inc. The Wrap is a nylon, full-body device that binds an individual’s legs and feet; it also has a chest harness that tightly binded McNeil’s hands and arms. It cinches the detainee into a seated position, essentially incapacitating McNeil. The Wrap is marketed as preferable to techniques that impair breathing, such as the controversial chokehold or, as San Diego’s Police Chief Nisleit has rebranded it, the “carotid restraint.”

Anyway, the ill-fated McNeil was then loaded into a police vehicle and transported to county jail. It was there, the NCPD claims, he became unresponsive and was later that morning admitted to UC San Diego’s hospital in Hillcrest with bruising and contusions on his head, as well as abrasions on his face. According to family spokesperson Tasha Williamson, he was missing several teeth and clumps of hair; his wrists, hands and arms were swollen.

Oh, and Earl McNeil also had a spinal cord injury and brain damage so severe, he was placed on life support only to be taken off on June 7. McNeil died five days later, and now San Diego has its own Freddie Gray. Where are the marches in the street?

“The family had to watch him die,” said Williamson. “And the police aren’t giving them any answers. This is what happens to Black and Brown people.”

Indeed. Aren’t we supposed to be able to go to the police for help? Aren’t they sworn to protect and serve? In what world would a person who looks like me go to the police for aid and instead wind up on life support? Though it could be argued in Niemöllerian fashion that what happens to the least among us will eventually happen to all of us, it is statistically improbable that a white person in the midst of a crisis would be treated to the kind of police hospitality that would render us brain dead.

Not surprisingly, the NCPD has been largely radio silent on this entire fiasco, particularly (and disgustingly) with McNeil’s family who wants answers. Having initially offered to show the family surveillance and body cam footage, they have since reversed course. The family wonders, too, after almost a month, whether any video they may get to see has been altered. No officers have been placed on leave. And the excuse of an internal investigation is laughable. There is, understandably, a lack of trust. The police do not deserve the McNeil family’s trust or ours as San Diegans who care about justice.

This is further reinforced by the predictable statement NCPD released to media, which, in classic form, blames McNeil for his injuries. But doing so also implicates them. Rather than calling in a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) to help with an agitated person suffering from paranoia, NCPD “de-escalated” the situation by placing McNeil in the aforementioned Wrap and then claim that, “[d]uring the transport, Mr. McNeil was intentionally hurting himself.”

Reader, you need to Google the device and then think about this preposterous blame-the-victim stance. Again: a person in a Wrap cannot move. He can’t scratch his face, or cross his legs or even stand up. He also can’t brace himself for a fall or, say, an impact that would come from riding sans seatbelt in the back of a police van driven erratically and taking hard turns at high speeds. This kind of driving is called a rough ride in the police world, and it is how Freddie Gray wound up with his life-ending spinal cord injury.

And if it wasn’t a rough ride that broke McNeil’s body, then...did he get a beating at booking? Questions abound and so far, the few answers are wholly unacceptable.

Y’all, this is some serious bullshit.

The officers involved should be arrested and charged with assault and/or murder. The chief of the NCPD should be fired. We must question everything these gangsters are saying about what happened to this man. It is not right. It is not normal. Earl McNeil’s family not only deserves answers, but they also deserve justice for what happened to their cherished son, cousin, nephew.