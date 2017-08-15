× Expand Image by Ryan Bradford

How stories are told—who tells them, when they’retold, how many stories are told—[is] really dependent on power.

—Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

I was sprawled out on my friend’s couch. I was eating ice cream and being super high (since that is the best way to get through the prospect of a nuclear winter) when I picked up the Sunday paper. Specifically, the special pullout section of the San Diego Union-Tribune dedicated entirely to the city’s inaugural Festival of Books.

My curiosity was genuinely piqued and a festival all about books and writing was almost as intriguing as the gallon of 31 Flavors Mint Chocolate Chip I was slathering on my thighs. That is, until I came across the photos of the participating authors, a few of whom are talented writer friends.

Now, I cannot help that I always, always see who is and who is not in the room when I enter. So there I sat, scanning the six or so pages of author profiles. I flipped back to the first page of featured authors and began again, scanning up and down, back and forth. I counted the number of participants and racially profiled the hell out of them, and determined that this event, co-sponsored by the SDUT and KPBS, and presented by Qualcomm, is having its Oscar-esque moment. That is, #bookfestivalsowhite.

The “grossly vanilla,” as one writer friend called it, San Diego Festival of Books is a Wonder Bread factory. The paleness of the event is underscored by the visuals on its website, a virtual parade of pristine, sanitized stock photos scrubbed of anything remotely deep or interesting.

There’s a group of smiling white hipsters gathered in front of a bookshelf; a white lady working on her tan (seriously) while reading a book on the beach; a white lady reading to her white children next to a tree, all bathed in dreamy sunlight; an elderly white couple giggling as they share a generic book in a hammock.

OK, I draw the line right there. Two grown adults reading in a hammock? One crossfitter with a core of lead and total command of their center of gravity would struggle to keep steady in a hammock.

Oh, but wait! Someone in the web design decision-making chain of command obviously took the required half-day diversity class and learned: a.) not to touch the black woman’s hair, and; b.) to always include a token POC pic when branding. Because, lo and behold, the San Diego Book Festival website includes one entire photo of an elated black couple reading.

And yet, our little festival by the sea will feature so many wipipo, to use the awesomely descriptive term certain Black writers are using to describe us. (See? This is why we need diverse authors!).

This problem with the wipipo overrepresentation is distressing, though it certainly isn’t limited to our city’s little book club gathering. This problem also plagues writer conferences, with many of them doing a sub-subpar job of featuring the stories and expertise of writers of color.

The upcoming Southern California Writer’s Conference in Los Angeles, for instance, is downright blinding. No fewer than 100 authors, editors and agents will gather to share their thoughts over a weekend this September and roughly 90 percent of them are white. As if this isn’t enough kryptonite to keep me away, the website features a fucking cat on its splash page. Guess the stock photos of gleaming white folks were all used up.

This issue is a failure of the organizers to understand what is lost when only one narrative is valued. What’s worse is that power-holders don’t seem interested in knowing—or are in any way interested to discover—what is lost when non-white authors, writers, poets, essayists, storytellers are excluded.

Last week, the Loft Literary Center cancelled a writer’s workshop for children’s book authors because 20 of their 21 well-respected and award-winning author presenters were white. The same should happen with San Diego Book Festival. I won’t hold my breath here.

The question to be asked is: What would it take for those at the top of the UT, KPBS and Qualcomm food chain to speak up about the book festival they’re a part of? More important, where are all the white writers to speak up?

Actor Mandy Patinkin recently dropped out of a Tolstoy-based play when he realized he’d been hired to replace Okieriete Onaodowan, an acclaimed black actor recently of Hamilton fame. Producers pinned low ticket sales on Onaodowan and hoped Patinkin would reverse this trend. Patinkin balked and this was the right thing for him to do.

I’m curious: Are any white writers willing to do the same? We—and I include myself here—have a role to play in throwing the doors open wide to all.

It isn’t that difficult. San Diego City College had, until this year, what is actually San Diego’s original book festival and it never failed to feature non-white authors. (That festival is now called City Voices and is more of a reading series with a social justice component.) This diverse lineup existed because organizers and participants valued diverse stories and understood them to be essential not just to this region, but to our shared humanity.

Not so with the San Diego Book Festival. This event is going to be a celebration of the literary contributions of the melanin-challenged. As much as I love books and writing, I’m not interested in any such homogenous endeavor. I’m taking a pass on this book fest and will instead be curled up on the couch with a bowl of weed, a bowl of ice cream, and my copy of Yaa Gyasi’s Homegoing.