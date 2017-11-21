Cheers to running away

Let’s have a toast for the douchebags.

Let’s have a toast for the assholes.

Let’s have a toast for the scumbags.

Every one of them that I know.

Let’s have a toast for the jerk-offs.

—“Runaway” by Kanye West

It’s my least favorite time of year: The time when flocks of school children, still being misled about American History in 2017, exit classrooms wearing feathered headdresses made of colorful construction paper. Yes, let’s continue to feast and raise a glass to the revisionist history of a genocidal effort. It’s tradition to pretend we aren’t all immigrant occupiers as we participate in the annual tryptophan overdose each Thanksgiving. And there’s so much to give thanks for as we live the dream.

Let’s have a toast for the regretful Trump voters. Sure, 82 percent of Trump voters would still love to grab a pussy beer with their president, but there’s a smidge of buyer’s remorse.

“I can’t imagine how they let him build a country club—let alone be in one,” Trump voter Annie Anthony told the Washington Post. “Because adults don’t behave that way. I’ve been surprised that a billionaire would behave the way he has.”

Yeah, babe. We had NO. IDEA. HE. WAS. LIKE. THIS. Other Trump supporters think Hillary Clinton should be impeached, proving that we can absolutely stop with the magical thinking that Trump voters are complex beings worthy of deeper analysis. They are not complex. They are fucking stupid.

Let’s have a toast for the pedophile apologists. Here’s to you, you down-home, Jesus-lovin’, God-fearin’, commandment-obeyin’ evangelicals. It’s downright adorable how you’d rather vote for a 32-year-old mallrat with a penchant for underage girls than—gasp!—vote for a Democrat. Same goes for pro-molesters in congress willing to seat such a scoundrel just to secure the votes on a tax scam. Damn, it must feel good to be a gangster.

Let’s have a toast for the elephants. The rich can now gleefully and indiscriminately slaughter elephants like their poor constituents slaughter humans. All they need are endless rounds of ammo, contempt and seething rage. After all, nothing shows your humanity like gunning down the majestic real-life mascot of your devious political party. Let’s have a toast for the irony, too, because that is lost on all of ‘em. Bottoms up!

Let’s have a toast for oil spills. Two hundred and ten thousand gallons of black gold are running across the South Dakota plains thanks to the Keystone pipeline. As if the Lakota Sioux hadn’t warned about this during their protest in North Dakota last year. They endured freezing temps and fire hosing as Dakota Access Pipeline-backers maimed them, tapped their phones and infiltrated their movement. All so they could bring thousands of leaking gallons of oil to a land near you.

Let’s have a toast for slaughter by machine gun. It’s been a whole 15 minutes since the last mass shooting and no progress in congre... wait a minute... there is progress in congress: A bipartisan effort to strengthen the national background check system is being floated. But don’t worry about the make-up on this pig. So-called good guys with a gun will make this go away. More massacres = American exceptionalism.

Let’s have a toast for the embryos with college savings plans (though it’s too bad we can’t just set up 529 savings accounts for yet-to-be-ejaculated sperm. Lo, the precious sperm). I can’t adequately toast a mucous-like clump of cells, however, without a shout-out to real, live college students who will be taxed on student loans.

Let’s have a toast for the weakening of Title IX programs. There are good people on both sides of a sexual assault, and the good person who does the assaulting mos def deserves to be treated nicer because, well, he might be an excellent athlete with a super bright future. And who would want to derail that?

Let’s have a toast for the lifetime appointment of unqualified judges. Thirty-six-year-old Brett Talley has never tried a case in his life. Who could possibly be more deserving of a black robe and a gavel foreva-and-evah? I can’t think of anyone...well, other than maybe the fine young college sexual assaulter with the bright future. See why I toasted him before?

Let’s have a toast for police acquittals. Shoot an unarmed cyclist in the back? Murder a 14-year old Native American boy? Plant drugs in a suspect’s wallet? All of this caught on video? No problem. We got a justice system built expressly for the Five-Oh. And in case something squeaks by a Grand Jury, we’ve got judges to protect them (see previous toast).

Let’s have a toast for the concentrated ownership of media. The FCC went right ahead last week and handily dispatched a decades-old regulation to prevent broadcast media mergers. Now Rupert Murdoch and pals can own media across different markets. Can’t wait for FOX News and Sinclair to bring us all that fair and balanced propagan... er... real news.

Let’s have a toast for the death of truth. These GOPers are deft as they maneuver to obscure fact from fiction, undermine journalism and go hard every day on the collective gaslighting of American citizens. Cuz if we don’t know where the truth is, then nothing is worth anything anymore. Here’s to the slide toward authoritarianism.

Ooomph. I want to run away as fast as I can.