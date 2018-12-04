Concentration camps for kids

"In my earlier email, I wrote about how cleansing the rain was today. But then I read about the sheer misery happening in the caravan camp in Tijuana, the sick kids and all, and now I feel very sad about it. Fucking asshole cruel mean president.”

—Postscript email from a friend last week.

It should surprise no one that the Trump regime would authorize our military to use tear gas and rubber bullets against asylum seekers at our borders. Just like he has since the moment he bombasted his way onto the political stage, our so-called president told us exactly what he was going to do. We need only have looked at Gaza to know what was coming and, sure enough, images from the San Ysidro border crossing are echoes of those out of the West Bank.

The news over the last 10 days has been relentless, exhausting, and brutal. This is by design: The constant onslaught is meant to overwhelm, and one of the many consequences of our 24-hour news cycle comprised almost entirely of Top Stories and Breaking News, is that some pretty important stuff gets buried. Important and related stuff.

Like the expansion of the tent city in Tornillo, Texas.

Recall, if you will, the halcyon days of June 2018, when the regime—with the blessings of the GOP vipers—gifted to the Lonestar State an adorable little concentration camp. It’s a temporary shelter, they said. It will only house 360 children, they said.

The lying liars who have infiltrated every branch of our government and usurped much of the fourth estate offered up their best shrug emoji when groups of children—with their worldly belongings stuffed into clear backpacks—were filmed holding hands with caretakers as they shuffled them along in the dark of night and into transport vans.

Today, after the postponement of three planned closures—as we Americans bustle through the mall to throw down our high-interest-rate credit cards to get the best deals on flat-screen TVs and smartphones and designer jeans; as we nod at the Salvation Army volunteer with her little bell and drop pennies, nickels and dimes into her red bucket; as we set our housed-and-un-gassed children on Santa’s knee and place the elf on the shelf; as we toast to peace on earth and good will toward men with moderately priced champagne (because we don’t want to be garish)—as we do all of this, a staggering 2,324 children fill Trump’s “temporary shelter.”

This “temporary shelter” is now larger than all but one of the 204 federal prisons in America.

Think about that for a minute: The Tornillo concentration camp for children (yes, that’s what it is) was supposed to be open for a few weeks. Six months after welcoming the first group of kids, it is more crowded than our biggest prisons.

If you feel like that champagne isn’t settling so well, just wait, there’s more: There doesn’t look to be any plans to shutter this spot given the current contract is good through 2020. And, too, construction is happening right now as the private company that owns this facility is expanding it. At an estimated $775 per child, per night, detention of babies is turning out to be a lucrative business.

Meanwhile, there is no shade outside of the tents and no formal schooling at this facility. There are few mental health professionals equipped to provide support for these kids whom, the government claims (remember the lies), were not separated from their parents but rather came to the U.S. alone. Either way, they have experienced deep trauma and are now incarcerated like criminals.

One 17-year-old boy from Honduras, who was released from Tornillo earlier this year, told an AP reporter about his experience there: “The few times they let me call my mom, I would tell her that one day I would be free, but really I felt like I would be there for the rest of my life.”

He continued: “I feel so bad for the kids who are still there. What if they have to spend Christmas there? They need a hug, and nobody is allowed to hug there.”

Nobody is allowed to give a hug there.

Sick as it is, we also must face the likelihood that some of the children are getting the very wrong kind of hugs. Several employees at detention centers run by the nonprofit Southwest Key have been charged with molestation. This is ominous. At the Tornillo camp, background checks are limited in scope and farmed out to—wait for it—a private contractor, and therefore none of the 2,100 staff have been properly screened for criminal backgrounds. The Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services warned in a memo that this increases “the risk that an individual with a criminal history could have direct access to children.”

All of this is happening on our watch, yours and mine. It’s a deal with the devil. Whether the sun is shining or rain sweeps through or storms blast the east or fires destroy the west—the creation and proliferation of child prisons continues. While the private prison industry profits from this horror show, our society will pay a steep price for it.

Happy holidays!