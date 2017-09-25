Cutting the Amazon cord

I have a penchant for books. Acquiring and owning them is my thing. Libraries are all fine and well, but I do have a personal rule about no reading materials in the bathroom, and one never ever really knows where a library book has been. Beware the poop fumes.

So, I buy. I pass many titles on and recently joined The Book Fairies, a collective of individuals around the world who “hide” books out and about to be found, read and re-hidden. I also constantly curate, read and keep a special collection of my own.

I love having books stacked on my nightstand; on the floor beneath my nightstand; on the shelves and desk in my small office; on the coffee table in my living room. (My husband may not appreciate the stacks like I do.) I always carry a book in my bag. Acquiring books has long been a personal ritual, and I could spend hours at the right bookstore like some women linger in shoe stores.

Thanks to the Cult of Amazon and the fact that, for some, going to an independent bookstore is not exactly geographically accessible, I’ve both fallen victim to the convenience of online purchasing and become a perpetrator in the death of the indie bookstore. This is a travesty about which my friend and bookseller, Seth Marko, has given me no end of grief. For a time, when I’d see him at my husband’s coffee shop at UCSD each morning (Marko was the general book buyer for three years at the campus bookstore, which is now run by Amazon), he’d roll his eyes and let out an exasperated “Oh. My. God!” when I mentioned I’d bought one of his recommended reads from Amazon (the last book I bought, a week ago, was The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, by Richard Rothstein).

The purchasing process was a familiar, lonely and regrettably unceremonious adventure. It didn’t involve me browsing shelves. It didn’t involve me running my hands along the spines of other books before selecting this one. It didn’t involve me feeling the texture of the jacket or thumbing through the pages or having another human being, a complete stranger, stop to recommend it and chat about how the book changed her perspective.

Like Starbucks, which stomped around the globe offering bajillions of benjamins to acquire leases and pricing so many of the little guys out of business, Jeff Bezos’ brainchild has devastated independent bookstores (and corporate ones as well in the case of Borders and Barnes & Noble). Most independents simply couldn’t compete with the online ordering of cheap books and the convenience of doorstep delivery. The fling with e-readers didn’t help bookstores either.

Sure, this is all an introvert’s nirvana, and a Kindle is perfect for fans of the tiny-house movement. But this modern kind of connectivity tears at the fabric of authentic connectivity. The kind of connectivity that requires a conversation, looking into another person’s eyes, and—gasp!—even making physical contact with the person sliding a bookmark between the pages of that new novel and handing you a receipt.

This is something Marko knows a little bit about, and it’s why he and his wife, Jen Powell, are opening a real live bookstore, The Book Catapult, in South Park in early October.

“Indie bookstores have experienced an amazing resurgence over the last few years​ ​as people seek to reconnect with the act of reading a physical book​ and disconnect from staring at a screen,” Powell told me as we talked about the gamble she and Marko are taking. “We wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t truly believe that Greater San Diego wants, needs and can support an independent bookstore.”

I am certainly ready to cut the Amazon cord. To be sure, independent bookstores have historically been centers of discussion, debate and revolution. City Lights Books in San Francisco, the nation’s first all-paperback bookstore, has what it calls a “legacy of anti-authoritarian politics and insurgent thinking.” Powell’s Books in Portland is “a place that fosters a culture of reading and connects people with the books they’ll love.” And my personal favorite local-ish spot, The Last Bookstore in L.A., is a brilliant labyrinth of new and used books, with vaults, corners and crannies in which to read, browse, think and discuss.

Will The Book Catapult find itself among these giants? That would be my hope.

“The thing about those iconic bookstores is that they became iconic in a completely organic way,” Marko said. “None of their founders set out to become icons of the bookselling world, but they engaged with their communities, provided forums for literary conversation and offered a service where one was lacking. That’s what we want to do.”

I’m banking that Marko and Powell are right. And I’m looking forward to wandering their stacks, to dragging my fingers along the spines of real books, fanning the pages in front of my face, and talking to avid readers about what reads they recommend.