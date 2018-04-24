Devonte Hart and the the lie of good whiteness

× Expand Image via Facebook Devonte Hart (third from right)

The news cycle has moved on, but I have not. I can’t stop thinking of Devonte Hart.

For those who have forgotten which Black victim he is in the endless list of them: Devonte was murdered at the end of last month, along with his five siblings, by their white mother when she drove her family off a cliff in Mendocino. (Note: 15-year-old Devonte’s body and that of his 16-year-old sister, Hannah, have not been found; they are presumed dead.)

Toxicology tests revealed that Jennifer, who committed the final heinous act of abuse after what is turning out to be a history of it, was drunk. Her wife Sarah, also guilty of abuse, was in the passenger seat, while the kids were in the back. Both had large amounts of a Benadryl-like substance in their systems.

So much for the Disney-esque narrative these parents liked to portray of their blended family. So much for the fairytale that adoption is a win-win for everybody.

There was no win for Devonte and his siblings. There was no win for their birth families. Devonte’s aunt had tried to adopt her nephews and nieces, but the state swooped in and took them away only to give them to the more preferable white couple. The children’s birth parents have come forward to share their outrage and grief. And they are entitled to it. Even if the adoption was against their will, it is reasonable for them to expect their children would be cared for, safe and loved.

This should be the bare minimum in a society addicted to value judgments resulting in Black children being removed from their parents in lieu of nice white families. We assume that white families will do a better job raising children, and that wealthy parents are better parents than poor ones. We believe these things and as a result, kids suffer.

When I heard about this atrocious story, I felt physically sick. Back in December 2014, I wrote a column about the Harts after an image of a sobbing Devonte embracing a white cop was shared to the point of becoming immediately iconic. Devonte, his face twisted in what to me looked like anguish, was the sudden mascot for faux racial healing following the acquittal of Darren Wilson, the cop who killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

I didn’t feel right about the photo at the time; it felt staged, the child tokenized. It also didn’t feel right when his child-collecting, white adoptive mothers shared extremely personal details about Devonte’s history with the public. His story.

Adopted people are the only people who have a right to tell their stories. Period. Full stop. The Harts had no right to tell the world about any of their kids. And the fact that they said what they did about Devonte angered me.

And while I gave them a pass at the time and assumed they loved their kids as much as any parent, the reality was more sinister. Theirs wasn’t love at all, but a type of self-reverie and narcissism. No, I didn’t feel right about any of it.

It turns out my instincts were right.

In an act of what I consider to be overt child abuse, Jennifer and Sarah Hart had given their son a “free hugs” sign the day that photo was taken and forced him to stand with it in the streets of Ferguson, facing down a police barricade. Think about that for a moment: A then-12-year-old Black child was literally made to confront a bunch of cops. During a protest. Against the murder by police of a kid who looked like him.

This is like shoving your kid off a high dive so he’ll come to grips with his fear of heights... only, times a jillion to the infinite power. And also with sharks.

Jennifer Hart explained this particular parenting philosophy: “My son,” she wrote at the time, “struggles when it comes to living fearlessly when it comes to police.”

With their metaphorical shove and obtuse defense of it, the couple revealed the lie of good whiteness. The incident offered a glimpse into their willful ignorance of any historical context for Devonte’s fears and to their children’s realities.

And those realities—from being arrested in a Starbucks for not making a purchase and being shot at by a neighbor when asking for directions, to dying in a hail of bullets while minding your own business in your car—also include a history of Black people’s truths not being believed.

When, for example, Devonte and one of his sisters repeatedly sought refuge and food at the home of neighbors, they were cared for momentarily and then returned to their abusers. Did the neighbors not believe a child who came to them at 1:30 in the morning?

They ultimately did call the authorities, but that raises questions. Who does one call, exactly? A social worker? The police? Which authority is going to believe a Black teenager over his white parents? Which authority is going to protect the Black abused child? Which authority is going to look out for the wellbeing of a Devonte, a Markis, a Hannah, a Sierra, a Jeremiah, an Abigail?

Because as far as I can tell, nobody was looking out for these kids even as signs were visible for anyone who wanted to see them. Everyone just assumed Jennifer and Sarah Hart were some of the good guys.