Dirty money times 10

When Juan Vargas, Representative of the 51st Congressional District, took to the mic at the Families Belong Together march on June 23, I thought I might have a coronary. I had tweeted at him for two months leading up to our primary election, with no response. My beef? That the so-called Democrat had endorsed Trumpist Republican, Summer Stephan, for District Attorney.

We all know how that election turned out: Only 24 percent of eligible voters showed up. Even fewer of those people cast a vote for D.A. In the end, some Democrats crossed over to vote for Stephan, and the power and big money—like that from private prisons—were with her as well. She won and our chance to have meaningful change and real justice in San Diego was lost. At least for the time being.

It isn’t Vargas’ fault the Democrat didn’t win, but he shouldn’t be forgiven.

Now more than ever, we need leaders with vision, not elected officials obsessed with maintaining their positions. We need leaders who fight with and for us, not elected officials who stick a finger in the wind to see which direction it’s blowing.

Vargas stepped to the podium just moments after Dave Myers, the man who should be our sheriff, confronted him about his history of accepting prison dough.

“I don’t accept money from private prisons, period!” Vargas growled into the mic with all the conviction of someone who believes his own bullshit. “If some lawyer—if a lawyer from some private prison gave me money, I’ll give it all back! ‘Cuz I don’t accept money from prisons. I don’t accept money from prisons at all, ‘cuz I don’t believe in it. I do not believe in it. So I’ll look it up, Dave [Myers]. You said that when I was a senator, that if some—who was it?—some lawyer gave me $3,000. I’ll look it up and if he did, I’ll give every penny back. I’ll give ten times to one of the organizations. Not once. Ten times. Ten times.”

Ten times.

It’s fair to say I already had what my friend Jess calls my “protest smolder” going by the time Vargas’ booming tirade of lies made its way from his lips to my ears. While the vein in my forehead was poppin’ at the audacity of Vargas’ pretense, activist and immigrant advocate Mark Lane calmly, and with the kind of chutzpah I’m just now tapping into, walked right up to the podium—in the middle of the Vargas sermon—and showed Vargas the receipts.

Lane held his phone for Vargas to see proof right then and there, in front of Maude and everybody, that he has, in fact, accepted at least $3000 from the Corrections Corporation of America.

So should we all do some maths here?

$3,000 x 10 = $30,000.

I reached out to Vargas’ office for comment. I didn’t hear back.

Though I hadn’t planned it, my inner Hulk took over that morning and I approached Vargas after he was done speaking. I raced to meet the congressman across the pavilion, pushing through the crowd with determined long strides. And I’ll admit: I was hot. I’m done being polite. Honey badger just don’t care.

Now, I didn’t introduce myself as a CityBeat writer because I was just wearing my civilian hat. And I hadn’t planned to write about the interaction. But then he lied to my face (“I didn’t take any prison money,” he said when I confronted him). Worse even was when I asked about his endorsement of Summer Stephan, pointing out her lovefest with private prisons—and the fact that she’s a human wood chipper to families in his over-policed district—he changed the subject to Bill Clinton. FFS!

You heard that right. He brought up Bill Clinton. You know, like Republicans do when they want to deflect attention away from their own hypocrisies.

Oprah said it best: “When people show you who they are, believe them.”

So I emailed Vargas to give him a chance to say something else, but nada. To be fair, he’s not alone on the prison money train. State Senators Ben Hueso and Toni Atkins, as well as Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher and Board of Supervisors candidate Nathan Fletcher, have all accepted money from corrections companies like CoreCivic and the GEO Group. I’ve heard that Gonzalez Fletcher has given her prison industry money to charity and reached out to her and Atkins for comment, but also got radio silence.

Nevertheless, dear readers, activists, co-conspirators: It is time we reject this kind of duplicity in our electeds. It is unacceptable for anyone in the Democratic Party to take money from the private prison industry, and worse, to do so while also claiming to stand against detainment of immigrant children and their parents; the detainment of the homeless; the detainment of the poor. This is all tied together and those who accept dirty money are complicit in the atrocities unfolding before our eyes. No more.

I’m calling on Juan Vargas to make his promised donation of $30,000 to an organization that helps immigrants and their children. I’m calling on Vargas to publicly release the name of the organization(s) he chooses to support.

And then I’m calling on the good, smart, capable, talented citizens of the 51st district to find that young progressive leader in your community to run against Vargas. We do not need representatives like Juan Vargas. Dems like him are why Democrats can’t have nice things. We must get rid of the old guard and start fresh.

Take. His. Seat. People.

He doesn’t deserve it.