District Attorney candidate Geneviéve Jones-Wright claps back

"When we talk about a 48 percent decline in juvenile filings, we must unearth what they’re really saying,” said candidate for District Attorney Geneviéve Jones-Wright in her opening remarks at a candidate forum last Wednesday night at the Jacobs Center.

Jones-Wright was responding to a statistic her opponent, interim DA Summer Stephan, gave as a success story for the work she’s done for San Diego. “The reason why, in San Diego, we have that decline in Latino and African American boys and girls [being charged as juveniles], is that they are actually being treated as adults in adult courts.”

This was just the first of many stinging rebuttals Jones-Wright offered to combat her opponent during the forum.

In another era, it would be accurate to say that Jones-Wright brought a gun to a knife fight, but I’m not feeling the gun metaphor these days. So I’ll say instead that Jones-Wright—who lives in Southeast San Diego and who has served as a public defender in this city since 2006—brought a truth-bomb cyclone to a spin blizzard when she sat shoulder-to-shoulder with San Diego County’s current—did I mention appointed?—District Attorney.

Our current DA was left in charge when Bonnie Dumanis resigned last July to run for a seat on the County Board of Supervisors. This move was tactical, of course, because that same Board of Supervisors gave their thumbs up to Dumanis’ chosen replacement who got one year to network, schmooze and position herself to eventually get elected.

I’ll hand it to the Republicans: They’re better at the game.

Now, the appointee gets to put the word “incumbent” by her name on the ballot. And words matter: Who among us hasn’t at some point just shrugged and voted for an incumbent because who the hell knows either of these candidates?

Reader, hear me when I say, please don’t let this be you on June 5.

The importance of the DA’s race cannot be overstated. There is so much at stake in this particular election and like many cities around the country, this is a crucial moment of possibility. Our choice is between a law-and-order candidate and one who has an eye toward reform, fairness and equality. Who we choose to lead us forward in this era of draconian rule will shape the future of our city and its most marginalized residents for a very long time.

When listening to the candidates, I found Jones-Wright to be very clear about where she stands and whom she stands with.

Take cannabis, for instance. The interim DA recently surprised a local entrepreneur by reducing 15 felony charges to a $1,000 fine and two misdemeanors. Yet, she has other felony cases pending and has also been opaque about how she will respond if, as promised, Jeff Sessions’ Department of Justice cracks down on San Diego’s legal marijuana market.

More concerning were some remarks Stephan made at the forum about how her deputy DAs come “in all colors and shapes.” An interesting remark given that the deputies in attendance were overwhelmingly white. She also said—and this is hair-raising—that she considers implicit bias to be nothing more than “low-grade prejudice.”

Stephan also claimed her deputies haven’t charged anyone under Penal Code 182.5, a little-known criminal conspiracy clause fancied by Dumanis that says active gang members can be charged for crimes committed by other members. To that, Jones-Wright clapped back.

“I just spoke with a mother of a young man who was charged with 182.5, and that was just this year,” said Jones-Wright. “So if you can’t manage an office of 1,000 deputies to know they’re using 182.5, I don’t know if you’re managing properly.”

And though Stephan claims to be in favor of bail reform, her actions say otherwise. Not only has she neglected to explicitly support SB10, a bill that would ensure people aren’t kept in jail because they can’t afford their bail, but her deputy DAs regularly argue for bail—very high bail—in low-level, non-violent cases. I work with people navigating the criminal justice system and watch this happen with unsettling regularity.

For me, watching Jones-Wright at the mic was like going to church. She wasn’t having any of her opponent’s pleasantries and non-answers of how she will address so many of our problems. I was impressed with her focus on how prosecution needs to be balanced by a focus on prevention. She called out inconsistencies with the current DA’s approach and offered ideas of how she would make change.

On the school-to-prison pipeline: “When we are trying to affect truancy and get truancy levels down, it is not prudent, fair or right to arrest parents of truant students.”

On mass incarceration: “Stop prosecuting homeless people for simply existing, stop prosecuting for encroachment violations, stop prosecuting for illegal lodging.”

On racial profiling: “What needs to happen other than implicit bias training is to... really diversify the district attorney’s office by race, gender, religion and perspective; and to actually have someone in your issuance unit, when they see that the stop originated from racial profiling, that that case never sees the light of day.”

This drive for criminal justice reform has earned Jones-Wright the endorsement of Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, among many others. At the forum I attended, she implored the crowd to “reimagine the role of the district attorney.” She takes a humanistic approach to the office, which I hope will drive Democrats to the voting booth on June 5 in a collective effort to oust the old guard.