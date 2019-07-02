E. Jean Carroll and the Age of Jackals

It was Friday, June 21, 2019, and my phone started blowing up with incoming text messages and passionate commentary clearly based in radical recognition. Famed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll had just published an excerpt from her upcoming book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.

One after another, girlfriends near and far pinged me with a link to said excerpt in which Carroll credibly accuses Donald Trump of raping her in a changing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store 23 years ago.

After describing the way Trump shoved her against a wall, forcibly kissed her on the mouth and pinned her so she couldn’t escape, the author writes, “The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway—or completely, I’m not certain—inside me. It turns into a colossal struggle.”

And with that, Carroll became yet one of more than 20 women who have accused the President of the United States of sexual assault.

Carroll’s piece isn’t about Trump, per se. It’s an opus to “hideous men,” as she calls them, and we’ve all encountered them—we’ve politely turned them down, ignored them, rebuffed them and, like E. Jean, we’ve fought them off. It’s impossible to be a woman on earth and not have your own list of “hideous men.”

The author’s list, while long, is not exhaustive, nor is it in any particular order. Regardless, she doesn’t get to Trump until the end. He’s nothing special. In fact, if he weren’t who he is today, he would just be another cretin among the many cretins she’s known. And as disgusting as he is, she doesn’t even rank him in the top 10 of her most vile cretins.

In the days following the publication of Carroll’s story, what should have been a nationwide earthquake instead resembled a prolonged, collective shrug.

Meh, it’s just rape. Of a woman. By the President of the United States of America.

In his piece, “Let’s Shut Down the Authoritarian Regime,” scholar and writer Henry A. Giroux calls this cruel time “the Age of Jackals,” an “era ruled by the architects of an apocalyptic nationalism, regressive populism, and brutally repressive and racist forms of authoritarianism.”

Authoritarian experts—from Sarah Kendzior to Tim Snyder—have been sounding the alarm for years, pointing out the various indicators of just how far we are slipping away from the idea(ls) of America. They warn of how quickly things once thought of as absurd and unfathomable become normalized.

“Authoritarianism has a playbook,” Kendzior wrote in a Tweet this past March (and over and over again before that). “We’re not reading tea leaves: we’re reading history. When normalization sets in, people start justifying decisions they don’t quite understand. They start saying the leaders must be playing 3-D chess.”

If we want to know what normalization looks like, we need only let the reaction to the Carroll bombshell be our barometer. In any other universe, such an accusation would bring down a president. But not this guy. This guy was “elected” despite his own admission that he assaults women—is entitled to assault women—whenever he feels like it. He’s got binders full of assaulted women and even his own ex-wife has accused him of rape.

Yet, all the major networks ignored Carroll’s story the weekend following its publication. The New York Times didn’t bother to run the story of our rapist POTUS on its homepage, and when it finally did dedicate some ink to the topic, two days later, the story ran in the paper’s “Books” section. This is normalization.

It wasn’t just the Times that didn’t think a rape accusation by the prez was above-the-fold news. The Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune and Washington Post all made the same calculus. The New York Post ran the story but Col Allan, an advisor to the paper and friend of Rupert Murdoch, directed publishers to pull the story. It’s all scrubbed away now with only an error page in its place. This is normalization.

And when asked for a reaction to the E. Jean Carroll story, 3-D chess champ Nancy Pelosi said, “I haven’t paid much attention to it.” This is normalization.

Megan Twohey, the Times journalist who broke the Harvey Weinstein story, did pay attention to Carroll and interviewed two women who corroborated her accusation. Twoey told the audience of “The Daily” podcast last week, “[t]his is, by far, the most serious allegation that’s been made against the president, ever.”

I’m grateful to Twohey for doing what her publication didn’t, but also shame on her for getting it wrong. Not to downplay the grotesqueness of what The Donald did to Carroll, but as despicable as it was, it wasn’t as bad as what he was accused of doing to Katie Johnson (a pseudonym) who he allegedly beat and raped in 1994 when she was 13 years old. Rape of a child is bad-bad and as far as allegations go, that is, by far, the most serious allegation that’s been made against the president, ever... and it’s likely one most people haven’t heard of before.

We live in a world that has grown bored with #MeToo, that ho-hums when brave and credible women like Carroll, like Christine Blasey Ford tell the truth about the hideous men who hurt them. And instead, the hideous men get ahead. None of that is normal. Or at least, it shouldn’t be. Not even a little bit.