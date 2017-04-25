Empty nesting boot camp

Sixth Grade Camp.

Those three words are relatively meaningless to this California transplant. We Utoids (that is, someone from Utah) didn’t have such a thing in Salt Lake City, probably because we went camping all the damned time.

But the simple mention of those words never fails to bring a skyward glance of nostalgia, and an immediate smile to the face of pretty much any native San Diegan. It’s quite the rite of passage apparently, this seven-decades-old ritual which sees 11- and 12-year-old kids go into pre-camp boot camp. Organizers actually tell you to have your kid practice taking a three-minute shower. They then squish sleeping bags into stuff sacks and load backpacks with the few limited allowable items for their five-day wilderness adventure, away from parents and far from home.

Wilderness is a loose term: The kids are in barracks with cots and bathrooms and running water. No need to dig a hole to bury your poop here. And they only get the impression that they’re far from home. Geographically speaking, a homesick kid could easily grab a Lyft back to the city. Cuyamaca Outdoor Camp, as it is officially called, is a whole 45 minutes from my front door to the parking lot adjacent to the swimming pool where the bus driver, a parent chaperone and I dumped all the kids’ stuff upon arrival last week.

More surprising even was that, back at our house, the parent camp experience was—I’m going to be 100 percent honest here—really fucking awesome. This I had not anticipated. Lo! The freedom!

Reader, my house was quiet. As in a total absence of an adolescent human noise machine moving from room to room testing out all the various sounds it can make. Oh, the octaves it can traverse! The acoustic variance of a Lil Jon-influenced voice bounced off bathroom tile versus kitchen hardwood floors! The lack of constant babble with the dog (“Hey, Boo! How are you, Boo? Did you miss me, Boo?”) that is totally adorable until it isn’t! The absence of all of this was nothing short of nirvana. The bliss of hearing only the hum of our fan and birds chirping cannot be overstated.

Until I quickly discovered, almost as soon as I’d been able to hear my own thoughts, that I could drown those right out with the sounds of my music.

No more goddamned Andra Day.

No more goddamned Shakira.

No more goddamned Pitbull and Ed Sheeran and Drake.

Lord save humanity from Drake. Drake is proof that there is no God.

Anyhoodle. Before the sun set on day one of Sixth Grade Camp, I’d moved from trance-like silence to trance-like explicit music played at 11. Kendrick Lamar’s brilliant new album DAMN. stayed on repeat without any need to load the stupid clean version. Screw censorship.

I’m so fuckin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop / Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor / Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretchmarks / Still will take you down right on your mama’s couch in Polo socks, ayy

Other cool side perks to the absence of my not-so-little Little: My man took my stretch-marked ass down on our couch in my Polo socks. Okay, so that didn’t really happen. My ass is dimpled more than stretched, I don’t own Polo socks, and I’m in a deep depression. But this scenario totally could have played out at any moment, and it’s the possibility that matters. We did watch all the television we wanted, a reprieve from episode after episode of The Voice.

Sam could smoke a joint inside his own home. I could leave my medicinal marijuana sitting out on the kitchen counter. This is both legal and medically regulated, respectively, but still has to remain hidden because, well, Nancy Reagan.

My house was as clean as the husband and I wanted it to be and with very little effort. Laundry? Reduced by mountains since the four-outfit-a day perpetrator wasn’t mixing it up. Dishes? Just a couple at a time rinsed immediately after use and then put away in the dishwasher. Everything was in its place. My hairbrush or perfume or nail clipper didn’t randomly disappear; those things were right where I left them. Go figure.

There was no carpooling, scheduling, piano, tennis or playdates. And there was zero nagging. No nagging to put away shoes, random socks, art supplies, Legos, books, cereal boxes, the yogurt container. No cacophonous reminders to empty the trash, load the dishwasher, close the refrigerator door, feed the dog (“Hey, Boo! You hungry, Boo? You want your breakfast, Boo?”). No nagging to brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth (that one’s never gonna die).

And, there was no slime. OH MY GOD, THE SLIME! Did you know slime was a thing? To the point that Michael’s has a “Slime Station” in their stores, it is a thing. Indeed, my baby girl makes slime like Walter White cooked meth. There’s Space Slime, Cocoa Slime, Rainbow Slime and Three-Ingredient Glop Slime. You name it, she makes it. The kid even took to slinging little bags of it at school before spring break. Her father and I couldn’t be more proud. This may be how she helps fund her eighth grade trip to Europe. Or college.

I could just cry looking back on the freedom Sam and I had to simply exist together. Just me and the other grown-up and just like it was during the days before we were parents. Life is coming full-circle and then we die.

Jeeze. I kinda missed the kid. The freedom was freeing and all, but there was a bit of melancholy, too. By the end of the week, I was definitely ready for her to come home and roll her eyes at me again. But if anyone says the three magic words to me in the future, I’ll look toward the sky with nostalgia, smile and look back with fondness on my Sixth Grade Camp experience.