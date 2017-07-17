Fighting from such great heights

Last week marked the second anniversary of the death of Sandra Bland. Three days earlier, I arrived home from a week at the same Lake Tahoe mountain lodge where I was when, just last year, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile were murdered. I’m thinking a lot about this as I re-enter my real life back in San Diego.

I was in Tahoe for my seventh summer attending Pact Family Camp, a five-day gathering of families with adopted children of color. At the camp, kids spend the week engaged in some serious programming with counselors who reflect them not just racially, but also with respect to adoption, foster care and other intersectionalities.

Meanwhile, we adults—adoptive parents, birth mothers, other family members and allies—are immersed in a conference focused on adoption and other issues facing our children (racism, police violence, and inequitable school and justice systems). This year, movie night for us included the viewing and facilitated discussion of Raul Peck’s outstanding I Am Not Your Negro. (If you want to understand America, see this film. And then see it again with your remote in hand, ready to pause, consider, rewind and listen again.)

It’s hardly necessary to say that Pact Family Camp is inherently emotional and challenging for all who attend. Last summer, after attendees emerged from our rooms where many of us privately watched Castile bleed to death, the trauma reverberated across our mountain retreat. It shimmered like the aspens, hummed like the cicadas and cast shadows longer than the surrounding pine trees.

This year, we gathered in a cloud of acquittals and did the hard work. During family reconnection time one afternoon, I took my daughter and several of her friends—all of whom are black and on the precipice of their teenage years—to a ropes course just up the hill from our campus.

The girls put on their harnesses and helmets, reviewed the rules and performed a quick practice run on a close-to-the-ground zipline before scattering to choose one of five different obstacle courses of varying levels of difficulty and height from the ground.

At the request of my daughter, I reluctantly suited up, too. After watching people jump from the Twin Towers on 9/11, I developed a severe fear of heights, but I don’t want to be the mom that doesn’t do the activity. So up, up, up I went, my friend and fellow parent Kerry out ahead of me.

“It will be good for you,” she said. “Face your fear.”

This is how I found myself on “Fuzzy Bunny,” the easiest of the five courses. I was maybe 20 feet or 1,000 feet in the air (really, it’s all the same to me) as I latched in my Smart Belay system. I stepped onto the obstacle course, a series of suspended wood planks attached to each other in a way that allowed them to swivel.

My stomach was instantly in my throat, my pinkies were throbbing, and electric currents ran from my head to my feet and back again. My eyes filled up with tears and I couldn’t see; my breathing was fast and shallow and I started to cry.

Just as I was thinking I didn’t have this, I heard laughter.

“You’re doing great, mama!” my amazing daughter called from somewhere in the distance, reminding me how to be okay.

A recent study by the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality has found that black girls are perceived as less innocent than their white peers beginning at age five (research from 2014 on black boys found that they too are misperceived in a similar way beginning at age 10). Make no mistake. Black girls are under attack.

In San Antonio this past May, police officers punched a 14-year-old black girl in the face while breaking up a party; this same month, two girls faced detention and suspension from their Massachusetts school for wearing box braids; also in May, an 11th grade girl faced expulsion from her school for refusing to “fix” her afro. In June, a 19-year-old black woman was violently attacked by police in Bakersfield while taking a moment to have a drink of water. Tatyana Hargrove spent time in the hospital and in jail because of what the police claim was a case of mistaken identity. That is, they somehow confused a five-foot-ten-inch, 170-pound, bald, black man with a five-foot-two-inch, 115-pound woman with an Afro puff.

“You’re doing great, Mama!”

I looked up through the trees—above my head and all around at much greater heights—to see our girls. Our girls, their box braids and double-strand-twists swinging. Our girls, their bodies’ chrysalides beginning the metamorphosis. Girls becoming women, but still little girls. They were clicking in their belays, launching themselves across gaps, scrambling across thin wires, pulling themselves up on knotted ropes and leaping from platform to platform.

They were fearless. They were strong and masterful and commanding. And they were brave. I pulled my shiz together because, at that moment or any other, they were braver than I could ever imagine being. The ropes course, I realized, was nothing compared to what is required of them just to exist in their beautiful black bodies. The bodies that America is set on tearing limb-from-limb. The fact that they know this already crushes me.

James Baldwin had it right, and still has it right: “The story of the Negro in America is the story of America, and it is not a pretty story.”

It is my wish that none of these amazing children ever has to face a suspension, a detention, an incarceration, a hospitalization, or—like Bland, Sterling, and Castile—a morgue, because of white supremacy. But I’m not naive. That they live to be old, old women is what I fight for.