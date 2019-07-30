Find a way to be ordinary

Anyone can be a humanitarian. Just ask my friends Marie and Curtis.

“At first, we thought we would have familiar food ready,” Marie tells me. “Tortillas, beans, rice and salsa. But when we got some pizza for our first guests, a mother with two young children, and saw the look in their eyes upon seeing the pizza. We knew we had the perfect universal food choice.”

And this is how the lives of Marie and Curtis (not their real names) took a turn toward the unfamiliar.

In July 2017, the couple began hosting activists from around the country, strangers so disturbed by the notion of children in detention, that they made the pilgrimage to San Diego in order to do something. Then, Marie and Curtis attended a meeting held by a coalition of organizations, including the Otay Mesa Detention Resistance and Al Otro Lado. They learned of the need for temporary housing for asylum seekers following their release from our local concentration camp (aka the Otay Mesa Detention Center).

I imagine my friends, who have been together 42 years, merely had to glance at one another in that moment and knew, without much dialogue, that they were about to turn their guest room and guest bathroom into a refuge for refugees. Regardless of how they arrived at their decision, this regular couple has opened their home to some of the most vulnerable people in the world.

“When we get a text during the day that we might have a guest, we double-check our guest room to make sure there are clean sheets, a toothbrush and toothpaste, two accessible outlets for the ankle monitor battery charger and a cell phone charger,” Marie tells me in a text. “We also learned to have a box of extra-large bandages there to ease the pain of ankle monitor blisters, and a scissor in case they have to cut their pants to get them over the bulky ankle monitor.”

In the evenings, their guests get a meal, a shower, a bed and kindness. In the mornings, Curtis makes them breakfast. The couple may take them out back to visit with their chickens. And then Marie and Curtis take them shopping; their treat.

“We’re able to do it,” they tell me in unison.

Since that first night seven months ago, the pair has sheltered 17 asylum seekers, including several trans women. All are merely passing through on their way to join their sponsors and wait for their day in court. The longest anyone has stayed is one week; the shortest, the length of a single five-hour nap.

Marie and Curtis’ home is an oasis in the chaos of flight to safety from a faraway homeland: Colombia, Mexico, Sierra Leone among others. And this must be stated: Nobody—and I mean nobody—leaves their home, their family, their friends, their work, their country, simply because they’re unhappy. People leave because conditions are untenable; they leave because they face domestic violence, sex trafficking and a slew of the most depraved kinds of horrors.

Reader, imagine for a moment what it would take to walk away and to leave everything behind. Imagine what it means to run with a small bag of personal belongings and a prayer to live through whatever may lay ahead. I urge anyone reading this to pull up a Google map and look at the distance between, say, West Africa and Tijuana.

“We had a gentleman here from Sierra Leone, he was only like 21 or something,” Marie says, her voice getting quiet and her eyes fixed on a spot on her lap. She described how his father and uncle had been murdered and he was given the choice to join a gang or meet the same fate.

“He is a devout Muslim... and to kill one person is to kill all of humanity and he knew if he was in a gang, that’s what he would have to do. So somebody sponsored him to fly to Brazil. And then he made his way, and he was in a tiny boat crossing and people didn’t make it on his boat… He told us his whole journey through jungles on foot, country after country after country.”

Indeed, all of their guests have told them stories.

“Some start talking right away and others take more time,” Marie explains. Sometimes she doesn’t know what her guests are saying; she just knows they need to get it out, and she needs to bear witness. So she looks into their eyes and nods.

When a translator is present, she writes down their stories in a notebook or on whatever paper is closest. Her guests have drawn pictures on paper, on envelopes. The young mother, the first guest, was adamant that people see a drawing she made on a Kleenex (shown above). In it, she depicts a crying person handcuffed and being marched by an ICE agent toward a cinderblock building. The sketch is particularly brutal against the delicate tissue in my hand.

Others have drawn maps of their confines at Otay Mesa Detention Center and detailed descriptions of what happened to them at the hands of staffers. I’ll save that for later columns, but suffice it to say, the lights being on 24/7 and the movie Frozen playing on loop all day, every day, are the least of the barbaric conditions.

The trauma is visceral, but once the asylum seekers arrive into Marie and Curtis’ sanctuary—fitted with an ankle bracelet and carrying in a red mesh potato sack whatever belongings ICE didn’t manage to lose—they can exhale for a bit. For at this moment, they are safe, because ordinary people took action.

May we all find a way to be so ordinary.