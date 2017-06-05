Finding comfort in Instagram art

The other morning, my tweenager was perusing our commemorative copy of Ebony’s “Hail to the Chief” issue that lives on our coffee table. The issue is dedicated entirely to Barack Obama and as she turned the pages with her innocent commentary, I had to put my head down on the table and cry three different times. Oh, the tears I’ve shed since Coronation Day. The spread about all the art and culture Obama brought into the White House about wiped me out.

From day one of this new national nightmare, there have been two theories to which I have clung: 1.) That this horrible state of things is waking up those who’ve been blind to the truth of Amerikkka, which is necessarily important and; 2.) that even as everything implodes and we move toward—what? A civil war?—art would be doing the opposite. Artists, across every medium, will create and be prolific. Evidence of this in a minute.

Back in April, I wept my way through an appointment with a health care provider. It was Day 79 of the new U.S. regime—when Tiny Hands dropped “the mother of all bombs” on a Syrian air strip because “[n]o child of God should suffer such horror,” as he put it, referring to the chemical attack that precipitated his temper tantrum. That, but he’s fine with blocking their asylum here and fine with deporting them from here, and thus he’s fine with them dying by other violent methods there. And so on, and so on.

Not 10 minutes into the visit, my caregiver gave me a simple prescription for short-term survival: A two week total news blackout. I was also told to take long, daily walks on the beach (my happy place) with no stop time at the other end. Just walk, she said. Put your feet in the sand, she said. And so I began two- and three-hour crywalks, as I call them, from the roller coaster in Mission Beach to Tourmaline Surf Beach and back.

These immediate treatments for my meltdown—among more complicated, painful and long-term ones—seemed to be helping a bit.

And so I stretched those 14 non-news days into six weeks before I reclined back into Instagram, the safest social media space left for me. It is on IG that I have followed various artists as a reprieve from the news but also, as it turns out, for interpretation of it.

Newish follows include a cartoonist out of Chicago, @krissstress, who is doing a daily recap in the style of a graphic novel. He peppers his daily coverage with autobiographical drawings about anxiety and, boy howdy, do I ever relate to those. Another, more editorially traditional cartoonist, Tom Garrahan, is also nailing it on the daily.

But zee pièce de résistance, the genius that is keeping my soul from disintegrating into a zillion flecks of dust to be blown away by the hot winds of climate change, goes by the name of Robert Morris (@project1460orless). Friends: Follow him today.

An ad-man by day, writer by night, the quiet and introverted Morris has picked up some acrylics and brushes and is making a painting every day to document our collective tumble from the Moon Door. Paintings are complete with satirical commentary and angry hashtags that will make progressives as happy(ish) as is possible in these ugly times.

Morris is a friend of a friend, who arranged for the two of us to meet for brunch recently.

“I was never political before,” Morris told me while sipping a beer before noon on a recent Sunday (this is what it has come to for many of us). “I mean, I was a voter...”

See the aforementioned first theory above.

Feeling like he had to do something other than cry, Morris set out on what he hopes isn’t a four-year commitment of having to look at images of the power players every night before bed. The handle of his feed, @project1460orless, is a reference to how many days we will endure the brutality of the demented Covfefe fuckface. The “or less” part of the handle is something to cling to though, as it always possible that the sociopathic narcissist in office won’t make it all the way to 1460 days. But barring a late night choking incident involving a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, that seems unlikely. I would definitely like to see that painting, tho.

The material is endless, to a fault.

“Everyday, something horrible happens. And then there are nine other horrible things that happen, making the first horrible thing utterly irrelevant,” Morris said when I asked how he chooses what to paint. “There’s just so much and the bar for normalcy just keeps changing.”

Of course, Morris feels like maybe his efforts are quaint, but I encouraged him because I need his daily posts. They are meaningful.

Each of Morris’ creations manages to lift me up and leave in anticipation of the next day’s post. The growing collection is something to behold, and my favorites keep changing. Current standouts include Jeff Sessions as a Russian nesting doll, the outer shell of which is a white-hooded outfit (Day 42); accused phone-tapper Barack Obama suspended above a telephone à la Mission Impossible (Day 44); Lady Liberty with many bloody lashings across her back (Day 100); and Sally Yates as an American Superhero (Day 109).

Morris plans to auction all the paintings for charity at some point down the line (can’t wait for that opportunity), but maybe a gallery show would first be in order. After all, it is a visceral timeline and relatable testament of just how absurd and how absurdly fucked we are.