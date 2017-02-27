From the flames of Standing Rock

× Expand Photo by Jack Smith IV/Mic Oceti Sakowin Camp

The day I began typing these words, devastating images of Standing Rock in flames flooded my social media feeds. My eyes flooded with tears and my heart broke yet again. Those flames are literal, but they are also a metaphor for what is happening to our country, to its people. Make no mistake: what happens to indigenous people happens to us all.

News coverage of Standing Rock has been superficial, limited and/or buried underneath coverage of every tweet and insult spewed by 45. And before that, in was buried beneath the non-stop election coverage. And before that, beneath atrocities suffered by poor, misunderstood Ryan Lochte and the like. Nevertheless, I made it a point to follow Standing Rock closely.

Watching Standing Rock from a distance has been excruciating. I wish I could have gone and stood and supported and worked on behalf of the Water Protectors. But I couldn’t. However, my friend Blair and her husband, Matt, loaded their car with supplies donated by my family and many others, and drove to North Dakota where they spent six days working at the camp.

They witnessed firsthand the ceremonies of the Water Protectors, who prayed for the police and the children of the police. They witnessed firsthand the relentless, hours-long, middle-of-the-night water hosing of peaceful protestors by a militarized police force. They witnessed firsthand the reactions of residents of nearby Bismarck, a community of predominantly white people who felt the Water Protectors were violent (the police narrative fed to them), and hurting their opportunities for jobs that will surely come with the Dakota Access Pipeline. This, even as they had once organized to chase the original DAPL route right out of their town and for the very same reasons the Water Protectors took their stand against it.

Internet was spotty during this time, so Blair and Matt were only able to post a few updates to Facebook, but the updates were lengthy, thoughtful, complex. And on the morning after the Water Protectors ceremonially lit their camp on fire last week before a police raid, Matt added his reaction to the photo above. I’m sharing it here with permission. Please read it. Then read it again. Then read it out loud over dinner, and honor the Water Protectors. Honor the ground we walk on, remembering that we here in San Diego are occupiers of native land.

From Matt:

“The photo here is of a significant place at Oceti Sakowin. It deserves some context. It was at the sacred fire, where anyone could come any time for warmth (and hot coffee). Bear with me, for that building’s sake.

“This photo means a lot to me. I haven’t even looked at the rest yet.

“Our last day in camp, day after Thanksgiving, afternoon, the construction foreman got a request and a rough sketch of that shelter. We’d been banging together flats all day (like those windbreaks on the left) so only about a third of it needed something special, and by the time we got everything on site, he’d also somehow had a 10’ by 18’ roof framed out, with 18’ 2x8s. Or 10s. The front was mostly open. You can kind of see the pony wall to the left of the pillar in the center. Like everything, it had a straw-stuffed stud floor.

“It was at the request of some elders; that was their place at the sacred fire. It’s where the PA was set up for announcements and speakers. It had been more of a tarp thing before. It had only snowed a tiny bit in the time Blair and I had been there, but we were expecting a lot more.

“By the time we were really building, the area around the fire was crowded and we were working mainly by headlamps and firelight, timing the impact drivers around people on the mic. At one point we had to interrupt to lift the roof up and over the long way. Sheathing that was a headache. The whole thing was rushed and so a little inefficient. Sledgehammers all around.

One of the kitchens brought us out dinner. Squash, rice, buffalo stew. Indescribably good. By now there was nothing to hear except drumming and singing, the Skilsaw and drivers. Elders would thank us and I would be speechless. It was such an honor to help.

“When everything was back on the truck and the shelter was in use, and the crowd and the music still growing and moving... I don’t know how to describe how beautiful the moment was. Not gonna try. I didn’t go there for sublimity. If I had, I’m sure my imaginings would’ve been some impoverished cliché cartoon and with that distraction I might not have been so surprised and stunned by some of the things I saw at Standing Rock. I try hard not to speak out of turn about what this movement means, or is, and I sure as hell don’t want to sound like a tourist, but that moment of pure ecstatic joy and connection to humanity and to the Earth bears mention. No one who ever feels that can or will argue with it, regardless of politics. It felt like breathing.

“Anyway, the point is this: Here’s to that shed. Probably eight or ten people busted their asses for hours in the crowded dark to build a better shelter from the weather. And it was received with gratitude, and immediately put to use. And it worked, for weeks and then months. And now it’s gone. Burned with dignity and further gratitude. I’m sad and I’m glad. No Sheriff’s goon is going to take a piss in it.”