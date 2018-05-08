Giving up on family dinners

A frozen block of chicken chili is defrosting in my sink right now. In an hour, I’ll squeeze the cold, brown slush from the Ziploc Freezer Bag it’s been stored in for the last month and into my slow cooker. I’ll try not to get tomato splatter all over my new Ear Hustle t-shirt. I’ll set the life-altering, albeit unsexy, appliance to high and ensure that when I set a bowl of the stew before her tonight along with a piece of buttered cornbread (from a box, I’m no hero), so that my Queenager will have a healthy homemade meal to appraise and sniff at with disgust before reaching for a bowl of cereal.

No good deed goes unpunished, unpraised, unappreciated or unvalued when you have a middle-schooler in your midst. High school is gonna be totally lit.

Parenthood, for me, really just boils down to a series of assessments and journey of degrees. I assess situations and determine to what degree I care about them. When my daughter was little, I cared deeply about a.) keeping her alive; b.) keeping her from harming herself, her friends, household pets and bugs; c.) keeping her healthy, and; d.) providing her with rituals.

I double- and triple-checked I hadn’t left her on the roof of the car before driving away from the grocery store. I taught her that the stove is hot, and that hitting kids, pulling dogs’ tails, and stepping on spiders were not acceptable behaviors. I fed her organic blueberries, organic broccoli, organic fill-in-the-blank. And dinner, eaten at the dining room table as a family every night, included a round of Roses and Thorns, a family sharing session of our days’ high and low points.

I was uncompromising when it came to family dinners. We’d have takeout on occasion, but there would be no television trays (I am not Roseanne). Many years ago, my husband read that the singular common trait shared among all Rhodes Scholars was participation in family dinners. That little data point stuck and I clinged to it until recently, when my nails were peeling away from their beds and I was forced to finally let go.

Dinners are a whole different beast when it comes to having an almost-eighth grader. She’s not a girl, but not yet a woman. Thank you, Britney Spears. My daughter is what I like to call a Ladybaby: an adult-looking human female who is 85-percent little girl pretending to be an adult human female. As she’s changing, so are the things I prioritize. Here’s what I care about today:

1. Did you do your homework? Yes? Cool.

2. Did you turn in your completed homework? Yes? Victory! (Praise. Praise.)

3. Were you respectful to all adults in your life? Yeah? It’s out that counts. (More praise.)

4. Did you brush your teeth? No? We do this everydamn day. Twice. It’s non-negotiable.

5. Did you give it all your best effort? No? Pleasedo better tomorrow.

6. Did you clean your roo... wait...

Assessment: Will it matter in six years if I go to the mat over her dirty bedroom today? Nope. Degree of caring? Registers only if my mother-in-law is coming to visit. If the Ladybaby wants to leave chocolate wrappers laying around like used tissue or let dirty laundry pile up in her closet then that’s on her. I don’t have to live in there with the fruit flies.

All of this being said, my march toward parental freedom no longer includes regular sit-down dinners, and I’m still in the last stages of coming to terms with that. The Ladybaby has track now, and that takes up three nights each week and most of our weekends. We roll in from practice after eight o’clock on weeknights, and on weekends we’re all toast by the time it’s over. Who has the gumption to sit down at the table, let alone set it? After a shower and before homework, we all need a little flatlining. If my child is going to be a Rhodes Scholar, she’ll be the outlier who ate Cup of Noodles in front of the television with her feet up on the coffee table.

There’s also the eternal Groundhog Day scenario of exhausting and mundane steps to meal preparation. The once amenable, I’ll-eat-anything Ladybaby hates vegetarianism, fish, meat and vegetables that aren’t lettuce and tomatoes. Her father and I eat clean. Choosing what to make and how to please all takers is one more thing I’ve assessed and determined that the degree to which I care is lower than I fucking don’t. So she can eat the crockpot meals I’ve painstakingly prepared and stockpiled or not. IDGAF.

I’ve given all the way up on family dinner.

I do have pangs of inadequacy over this cultural shift in my home. The Ghost of Dinners Past lingers as we each make a plate and settle in to the couch, our laps as tray tables (I am still not Roseanne).

Together, we watch old episodes of Parks and Recreation or catch up on Black-ish. And we do have the structure of BLT night when we watch Grown-ish, Ladybaby’s new fave. Assessment: This show is our new Roses and Thorns. Degree to which I care: All of the caring.

Thanks to Kenya Barris and Yara Shahidi, and over a meal made from organic love, the three of us now have conversational topics—about binge drinking, drug use, sexting and sexual identity—that makes Ladybaby roll her eyes and sniff with disgust. We can, I remind her in those moments, always sit at the table.