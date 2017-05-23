Hate wins at SDUSD meetings

× Expand Image via Shutterstock Print

What does a woman in the deep down depths of a first-ever and totally crushing depression do on a particularly bad day? I mean, aside from head to therapy?

Well, if that woman is me, she leaves her shrink’s office—puffy eyes and crumpled snot rags in hand—and heads directly to a school board meeting.

I’m the valedictorian of self-flagellation.

Last time around in this space, I wrote about the San Diego Unified School District’s (SDUSD) shenanigans to break apart my child’s very successful K-8 school. But the gangster-esque, authoritarian tactics employed by SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten and Company aren’t reserved just for breaking up the Language Academy; they are the hallmark of how the SDUSD operates in general, particularly as it pertains to schools located south of Interstate 8.

Lincoln High School, for instance, has been in the cross hairs for years. A large contingent of Lincoln High parents, teachers and community members attended the May 16 school board meeting, and even held a(nother) press conference before the meeting to publicly demand engagement from district leaders who continue to lock them out. Like with the decision to break up Language Academy, the SDUSD has made unilateral decisions that have left Lincoln with declining enrollment and no principal for two years.

Imagine that happening at La Jolla High or Scripps Ranch. Go ahead, I’ll wait while we all conjure up the image of angry, wealthy white folks demanding action and getting the cold shoulder.

Can’t picture it, right? Because that would never happen, but I digress.

There are some very real and very serious issues to be addressed during public comments at these meetings, and the anger was raw last week. While this isn’t unusual, this particular meeting was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Several groups showed up to thank the board for the new and inclusive sex ed curriculum. So far, so good. But when Planned Parenthood was merely mentioned as a supporter, a young woman behind me shouted, “Baby killers!” and then promptly hid her face behind her copy of the night’s agenda. (You know I called her coward ass out. “If you’re gonna say that here, then at least hold your head up and own it,” I told her. I’m depressed, remember, so I have nothing to lose.)

This ugly little outburst turned out to be a foreshadowing of what was the most despicable, vile, hateful and racist open-comment session I’ve ever attended at a school board meeting. And trust me, I’ve attended a lot of these things.

It was Breitbart live. It was Richard Spencer. It was David Duke.

A few fundamentalists clutched their pearls about words (like “transgender”) they deemed inappropriate for sixth graders; and after one self-identified mom-teacher quoted Dave Chappelle to make some puritanical point (oh, the irony), it was time to attack Muslims, of whom there were many in the room.

Why this attack?

In July 2016, the school board mandated district staff work with the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to address Islamophobia and bullying of Muslim students, 55 percent of whom, according to CAIR, have reported being bullied as a result of their religion. This is “twice as high as the national statistic of students reporting being bullied at school,” according to the Union Tribune. The district, in partnership with CAIR and in one of its finer moments, came up with a comprehensive curriculum to ensure all children are safe in San Diego’s schools.

However.

This + ignorance = a slew of “patriots” who forgot to wear their white hoods to the school board meeting. And as fate would have it, these racists troglodytes just happened to be immediately followed by the sweetest group of children of varying races from Hickman Elementary School who shared with the board their guiding principles, The Seven Habits of Happy Kids. The sixth habit resonated with me the most: Seek First to Understand, Then to Be Understood.

But the sixth habit was utterly lost on Mary Baker from Citizens for a Quality Education who requested, “that the district rescind the discriminatory anti-bullying policy, specifically crafted for Muslim students.” This sixth habit was also utterly lost on one Roger, who claimed Muhammed “engaged in sex slavery” and “had sex with children” and “married a six-year old.” I couldn’t help but wonder whether his mic would have been cut had he dared to say that Jesus raped babies.

And this sixth habit was utterly lost on Chris Wyrick, a newly-minted, self-proclaimed white nationalist “hero”—who was forcibly removed from the April 25 school board meeting by police—who claimed this anti-bullying policy would impede kids from becoming future “Beethoven, Mozart, Einstein or even Stephen Hawkings [sic].” The sixth habit was utterly lost on Wyrick’s wife, Kristy, who claimed CAIR had “proven ties to Hammas.”

Public comment is public comment, and so anyone can make public comment. As such, all of this went on to a background of cheers. There were boos, too, but there was no small amount of wild affirmations of the proud, open and condescending hate. This new infiltration of our school board meetings by white supremacists should startle everyone.

Hate, it seems, is winning in every corner and is going to require more bravery of not just our board members, but of the diverse community that gathers in that room every other week to hash out real and immediate problems. I’m worried, though. What happened at the school board last week is not normal. None of this is normal.

I left the meeting that night before the anti-gay slurs began to fly. I came home at 6:30 and went directly to bed. I’m trying to work out a balance between self-preservation and fighting against this horrible side of America.