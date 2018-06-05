How low can they go?

“I think the conflation is happening because this administration is increasing enforcement in all immigrations systems across the United States and those systems are now colliding and causing chaos, where families are being separated from their children on a daily basis in the United States.”

—Alida Garcia, policy director of FWD.us

I’ve been up, down and all around in my feelings about immigrant children being separated from their parents. Same goes for the reported 1,500 missing immigrant children. These two different situations—both despicable—have been all kinds of mixed up: unintentionally by well-meaning reporters and, I would argue, intentionally by the Trump regime. (Let’s dispense of any notion we have an administration.) Jeff Sessions’ white hood may be hanging in his front hall closet, but make no mistake: This white supremacist and his klan in the White House are all about whitening and brightening the good ‘ole US of A.

Like many people, I felt a new kind of outrage when following the news coverage. I don’t care if they’re 16 months old or six years old or 16 years old, they are fucking babies. Not only does the purposefully inhumane treatment of both groups of these kids make me want to break things, but it makes me want to break every last one of the things.

For days, I couldn’t articulate my feelings and held off on making comments. This regime manipulates so effectively that we, the thinking people, get whipped into a fury and any actions undertaken in such a state, individually or collectively, have the potential for ugly and unintended consequences.

Since I’m not trying to be bandied about by every wind, and to get a grip, I’ve been reading what immigration experts are saying.

With respect to the 1,500 “missing” kids, those in the know argue the descriptor is innacurate. These “unaccompanied alien children” (UACs) aren’t missing they say, but have been placed with vetted sponsors, often relatives already living in the U.S. The government doesn’t track UACs after placement and as a result, doesn’t know where this cohort of roughly 7,000 UACs is. To many of us, that equates to missing. It also means we have to think clearly about the course correction we’d like to see. Do we really want to demand, in the heat of anger, that the regime conduct better tracking of any immigrant Brown children and their families?

“You don’t want this,” wrote Josie Duffy Rice of the Fair Punishment Project on Twitter. “ I promise you don’t.”

No, we don’t. But we do—or should—want some social service agency checking on their well-being. Clearly, the debate about whether these kids are missing is slippery. Nobody knows where these kids are. And just because a child is placed with someone vetted as a custodial parent absolutely does not mean the kids are safe in that adult’s care. Take a peek at our foster care and adoption systems for plenty of evidence of this. Lots of folks thought Devonte Hart was safe. Lots of folks thought Hana Williams was safe. Lots of folks thought Ahmad King was safe.

Meanwhile, Donna Lieberman and Paige Austin of the New York Times have suggested the frightening possibility these 1,500 “missing” kids may be the lucky ones.

Because the second story refers not to UACs, but to kids brought by their parents to border checkpoints set up specifically for asylum seekers. These kids are caught in the regime’s new, fandangled “zero-tolerance” policy of removing them from their parents when they come here seeking safety and are worse off than the UACs. Overtly designed as a deterrent to undocumented immigrants, this policy allows ICE agents to take children in trauma from parents in trauma and send them to detention centers, often in other states, while their parents await criminal prosecution and deportation.

Of course, this is not a new thing for our country; it’s a sociopathic pattern. America was built on tearing families apart, most particularly when parents and children are not white.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, families were separated and put on buses, sent to different cities, with no formal programmatic way to track one another. But long before that, children of slaves were regularly ripped from their parents and one or the other sold to different slave owners. Native Americans, too, saw their children taken away and sent off to Christian boarding schools, which eventually led to the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) in 1978. ICWA was designed to stop the placement of indigenous children with white adopters and instead prioritize keeping them within their tribes (it has been less than 100-percent effective).

We don’t like to talk about it, but family separation is central to modern foster care and adoption which benefit and function in no small part from this ugly legacy. As a society, we have a penchant for removing Black and Brown kids from their mothers and fathers based on value judgements and coercion. All this to meet an insatiable desire for us colonizers to have something to which we feel entitled. It’s abhorrent—and I say this as an adoptive parent, a beneficiary of a corrupt system.

Destroying families is absolutely one of the worst things—if not the worst thing—we as a society can do to people. This is America, which proudly claims with zero irony that family is central to everything. What a joke.

For all the lowly lows of this regime, the separation of children from parents who want to, can and are parenting their beloved children, is the most debased so far.

So far.

We have lower to go yet, of this I’m certain.