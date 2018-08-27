I’ve got the Puppy Strangles blues

× Expand Photo by Aaryn Belfer

We got a puppy last month with the goal of getting happy in the midst of the entire Trump fuckery. A not-so-small contingent of friends and colleagues all got puppies this year and their Instagram feeds alone were proof of an endorphin explosion.

There happened to be room in our home since we put our 13-year-old lab down in December and the fambam had been long enough without a four-legged poop love machine. We did our grieving; we lived our freedom. It was time. We were ready.

And our little black labradoodle KEVIN!!! did not disappoint. He was so busy playing, gumming, tumbling, learning and doing all the puppy things that puppies do, that we hardly had any time to read miserable thinkpieces about the myriad ways the Trump regime is sticking it to us.

In short, KEVIN!!! was at peak puppy (lo, the fleeting brilliance of puppy breath), healing the world one heart at a time. He also proved a surprising bridge to my teen daughter; a project for the two of us to focus on during the day and for the three of us to focus on together in the evenings.

You’ve never seen such a trio of avowed cat haters working so happily in concert to teach the superior species sit, shake, down, come, off, leave it and doggy door. You’ve never seen the kind of collaborative effort we displayed in cleaning up the errant pee, chanting, “No! No! No! No! No!” in chorus before one of us scooped KEVIN!!! up and out the door, while another made a forward pass of the paper towel roll and another sprayed the Nature’s Miracle 3-in-1 Odor Eater. We were a finely tuned symphony, an ad for PetSmart.

So my friends were right: Cleaning up dog piss is preferable to headlines about the white supremacist’s assault on humanity. KEVIN!!! was the antidote to all that and we were happy.

Then.

Just seven days after he came home, KEVIN!!! started to wince whenever we would take his face in our hands. Just a little bit at first, but by the end of his second week, he would back away if we reached our arms out to him. He didn’t want to play anymore. He became listless and started sleeping. A lot. Our curious pup became a limp mop. He didn’t even bother to stand to drink his water or eat his food.

I’m not going to go into the harrowing part of figuring out what was wrong with lil boi, and instead will cut to the chase of the harrowing diagnosis and the harrowing process of getting him well which has been goddamned harrowing. Yes, I’ve said it three times. Harrowing is the word of the month because our new puppy has what is called Puppy Strangles.

Sounds bad, right? Well, that’s because it is. And I’m writing about it here to raise awareness, and so readers feel as sorry for me as I’ve felt for myself. Just wait. We’ll get there.

Puppy Strangles, or juvenile cellulitis, is a very rare autoimmune disorder that occurs in puppies between the ages of three weeks to four months of age. They—the mysterious “they” that knows or doesn’t know things—have no conclusive idea what causes it.

Maybe it’s genetic. Maybe it’s the vaccinations. Maybe it’s the pressure of high expectations that a puppy can save its humans from the ills of fascists. Any of these explanations is as reasonable as the next.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue and loss of appetite. The lymph nodes swell, more specifically the salivary lymph nodes, which, if the condition isn’t treated, can cut off the airway, hence the name.

But that ain’t all, folks!

Painful pustules form inside the ears (it’s gonna get worse from here, so if you’re squeamish, maybe read about the Chula Vista police officer who tackled a 16-year-old girl recently; folks seem able to stomach that somehow). Pustules also form on the eyelids, nose and muzzle. Everything swells. KEVIN!!! looks like he’s had botox and filler in his lips and eyelids, and also taken a right hook to the jaw.

And when those pustules burst, they weep pus; pus that goes flying everywhere when KEVIN!!! shakes his head, his wet ears slapping all around like he’s just come from chasing a bird into a lake. But he hasn’t just come from chasing a bird into a lake. The wet dog sound is because his ears are soaked in pus.

Making it worse, the little guy cries and rubs at the ground in pursuit of relief from his miserable existence because his big, beautiful, floppy ears are aflame with a burn and itching 10,000 times worse than a yeast infection suffered by a LuluLemon-yoga-pant addict.

And the smell! There is no God, I know this for certain. The smell is sour. It’s dank. It’s putrid. It’s... moist. So much for all that glorious puppy breath.

KEVIN!!! will be fine eventually. He’s on steroids and antibiotics and pain meds, but the healing process is a dirge. You can practically hear the bagpipes playing when you walk past our house.

I resent the fact that this is my puppy experience, much like I resent Trump’s presence in my mental space. Normally, I wouldn’t wish this plague on my worst enemy, but the puppy inoculation has worn off and I’m feeling mean again. So I’d be 100 percent fine if Babyfingers caught a case of the Puppy Strangles and never got treatment.

Give him all the pustules! Every last one! Too bad it isn’t contagious.